At the end of each year I send Golden Gifts to the groups and people that make our Elk Grove so special. This is my list for 2019 – 19 of them!
But first, I send Super Golden Gifts to our leaders that make Elk Grove such a wonderful place for all of us who call this our home: our Elk Grove City Council members and Mayor; the Board of Education of the Elk Grove Unified School District and Superintendent; the Cosumnes Community Services District; our Elk Grove Chamber of Commerce; and the leaders of the Old Town Foundation, the Elk Grove Historical Society, the Elk Grove Regional Scholarship Foundation, and those of our many other community organizations.
Our Miwok people were the first to realize how special it is to live near the Cosumnes River. We thank them for their many years of being here. And soon we will have the Rancheria Casino in our midst.
Our first school was the Rhoads School built by Jared Dixon Sheldon on the Cosumnes River. The second school that was on Sloughhouse Road is the one that is now in Elk Grove Regional Park and used to teach students about education of long ago.
The days of GOLD brought us the Elk Grove Stage Stop built by James Hall in 1850. Herds of elk traveled through the grove of trees in what is our par now, and that is how we got the name of Elk Grove. The Elk Grove Historical Society rebuilt the stage stop in the 1970s. It had been torn down when Highway 99 was built through the area in 1957.
The San Joaquin School Was the first official school in Sacramento County in 1853. It was located near Grant Line Road and today’s Highway 99. The name reflected the fact that we were in San Joaquin Township.
The Central Pacific Railroad came through our area in 1868, and our town began to grow.
Our businesses began to move to the railroad area, and this was the beginning of our town. And our first organization of business people there was the beginning of our Chamber of Commerce.
Many picnics and family gatherings were held in the grove of trees, and this led to the formation of an official park which is now the Cosumnes Community Services District.
In 1893, we had the beginning of Elk Grove Union High School, the first rural high school in California. Residents convinced votes to tax themselves so that students could continue their education.
Harriet Eddy, the Elk Grove Union High School principal created a rural library at the school. It was the first library in a rural area in California.
The Elk Grove Citizen newspaper began its long effort to reach out to residents and keep them informed about the news of the area - 1909.
The Elk Grove Citizen of the Year program that continues today was started in 1955. It was sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce to honor a local man or woman each year for their contributions to the community. We now have other recognition programs as well – The Key to the City and the Hall of Fame.
In 1957, a group of mothers at Elk Grove Elementary School, also known as Elk Grove Grammar School, created the first Elk Grove Western Festival to raise funds for the school. The festival continues each year as a great community event!
Another event in that same year was when our Highway 99 took the place of Stockton Road. Our first route to the south during our Mexican days was the Monterey Trail that went from Sutter’s Fort in today’s Sacramento to the Mexican capital of Monterey. Today, that is Franklin Blvd. The road flooded during the winter, and travelers used the Upper Monterey Trail which is today’s Highway 99.
Voters decided to unite their nine elementary schools with the high school in this part of south Sacramento County, and in 1959, the Elk Grove Unified School District was formed.
Our wonderful Elk Grove Historical Society was formed by local citizens in 1977 as a Bicentennial Project of the United States. The 1850 stage step was recreated and the society took on its mission of saving our history!
Our amazing Strauss Festival of Elk Grove was the vision of community resident Iris Zimbelman in 1987, and it continues each year as a fantastic community event that draws hundreds of people to Elk Grove to enjoy an evening of music and dance.
The Elk Grove Regional Scholarship Program officially began in 1987, although scholarships had been provided by community members since the mid-1950s. More than 200 $1,000 scholarships are given to students now.
Our city of Elk Grove became official in 2000, and we get better and better each year.
In 2019, our community events continue in Elk Grove with the great Elk Grove Veterans Day Parade and activities, the Dickens Street Faire in Old Town, the Multicultural Festival, the Old Fashioned Christmas at the Elk Grove Historical Society, and our Illumination Holiday Festival.
Merry Christmas to ALL!!
