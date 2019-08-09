Each year, I try to recognize some of the graduates of our schools who have done remarkable things in the world, nation, state, and the Elk Grove area. I want everyone to know how much our long-ago students have accomplished since their school days here. I do the listings in four groups, even though some of our supergrads fit into more than one category.
Today, readers will learn about more famous men and women who went to our schools. They are Joey Hand, Michelle Lema, Karen Leeders Schauer, and Annaclare and Jim Entrican.
These are the previously recognized famous supergrads: World (Brian Detrick, Gen. Terry Wolff, Mark Strege, Gen. Don Ralph, Jacob Howard, Bob Lent, and Stephanie Lopez Cox), Nation (Kayla Gillan, Bill Cartwright, Scott Boras, Lance Briggs, Jo Gusman, Spencer Levin, and Yvonne Buscher Bonacci). State (Dr. Ramin Manshadi, Deb Sigman, Marielle Tsukamoto, Kay Albiani, Tom Nakashima, Susan Westerberg Prager, and Lorene Oneto Eurle),
Local (Gerald Derr, Paula and Frank Maita, Robert Pierce, David Herburger, Arlene Hein, Christopher Hoffman, and Dr. Crystal Martinez-Alire).
And now, here are the 2019 Famous Elk Grove Graduates. Their stories will impress you for they have had amazing adventures and done much since their days in our schools.
World: Joey Hand, Elk Grove High School, 1997 – Joey is an International Motor Sports Champion, racing all over the world. He was the winner of the 24 Hour Le Mans and Rolex 24 at Daytona. Joey attended James McKee Elementary, Joseph Kerr Middle School as well as Elk Grove High School. He started a karting school at the age of 17, and he owned a kart shop. When he’s not on the road, Joey is at home in Wilton with his wife Natalie and their two children. Joey Hand received a Key to the City of Elk Grove in February 2019 and a large crowd gathered to meet him and get his autograph. He said that he felt very honored for the recognition. Although Joey has been and continues to travel all over the world, he considers the Elk Grove area his home.
Nation: Michelle Lema – Sheldon High School, 2003 – Michelle is the Manager of Content Marketing at the Direct to Consumer International Division of The Walt Disney Company. She focuses on social media content for the Disney, Pixar, and Star Wars brands. As part of her job, she also hosts and interviews celebrity talent at Disney red carpets, press junkets, and live events. She previously was the editor and host for Oh My Disney and the Oh My Disney Show. Michelle joined the Disney Digital Network team as a content creator in 2016 and became the editor for the Oh My Disney brand soon after, planning and creating articles and video content. She travels all over the nation and to other countries as well for Disney related events. Michelle attended Pleasant Grove Elementary School and T. R. Smedberg Middle School as well as Sheldon High School. Her parents are our well-known history leader, David Lema, and the late Linda Mae Mahon Lema.
State: Karen Leeders Schauer, Elk Grove High School, 1975 – Karen is the superintendent of the Galt Joint Union Elementary School District. She started as a teacher there in 1980 and has been the superintendent, the top educational leader, of the district since 2007. Karen’s family came to live in Elk Grove during the early 1960s. She attended James McKee Elementary, Elk Grove Elementary, and Joseph Kerr Middle School prior to Elk Grove High School. She was known as a top scholar at all schools, and that is the goal she continues for all Galt students. Schauer is a dedicated educator and has seen many changes and growth in the Galt district and area. Superintendent Karen lives in Galt with her husband, Richard (Dick). Their sons are both graduates of UC Davis.
Local: Annaclare and Jim Entrican, Elk Grove High School, 1961 and 1960 – Both Jim and Annaclare are well-known community volunteers who can be seen at almost every event and function in the Elk Grove area. They are active members of the Elk Grove Historical Society and other groups as well. They spend many days involved with history and community projects in the city of Elk Grove and in the Sacramento area. Jim was raised in Elk Grove, and Annaclare in Sheldon. Prior to high school, Jim attended Elk Grove Grammar School and Annaclare went to Pleasant Grove-Reese Elementary School. Her family, the Saners, trace back to the early days of settlers in California, those of Jared Dixon Sheldon and the Rhoads family. Jim and Annaclare were recognized as the Elk Grove Citizens of the Year in 2016 for their many contributions to the community.
Congratulations to all our famous supergrads. We are very proud of their accomplishments. I encourage readers to let me know about other famous supergrads as I am sure that I have missed some important ones.
Tours of the Sloughhouse Cemetery, Aug. 10 and Sept. 14; Elk Grove Multicultural Festival, Aug. 24; Elk Grove History Week, Sept. 21-27!
