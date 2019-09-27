Elk Grove History Week is almost over. There are just two more events – the Elk Grove Chamber of Commerce’s luncheon today with Jim Entrican as the presenter, and the Hops and Brewfest tomorrow!
The week was great with the Plow-to-Plate Dinner, Pinkerton Picnic in the Park, LMML Matinee, and all the Tours.
Here is information about tomorrow’s event: Mahon Ranch Hops and Brew Fest, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2- 8 p.m. - Mahon Ranch, 10171 Grant Line Road, $40 for adults, $15 for children ages 13 and under. The Hops and Brew fest offers a day of learning about Elk Grove’s rich beer hops history on an historic ranch while enjoying local craft beers. Elk Grove breweries will be serving their latest brews, some of which will highlight the rich 125-year history of hops grown along the Consumes River with specific beers, available only at the event. There will be new hop varieties as well as traditional/historic hops from some of the original 1860s vines still growing wild in the river bottomland. Join the wagon ride tours along scenic Deer Creek to the hop fields. Check out the Classic Car Show, an antique carriage display, and live entertainment. Food will be from the Brickhouse. Parking is $10.
This is from Tom Mahon, who with his wife, Cindy, will host the Hops and Brewfest tomorrow: “The story of the hops along the Cosumnes River goes back a long, long way… to the mid-1800s. There are many of us who remember our Valley of the Hops, but new residents will find this story surprising.
“August was the traditional hop harvest time in the Cosumnes River Valley. Hops were an important part of the Elk Grove and Sloughhouse communities, and they played an important role in our local agriculture history.”
Here is the hops story as collected by Tom Mahon of the Mahon Ranch. He is the great-great grandson of John Mahon, the hop man of Grant Line Road, Elk Grove:
“In 1882, John Mahon came out to the Cosumnes River valley to raise hops after growing them for many years on the American River near present day Cal Expo. In the Garden of the World”, a biographical account of early pioneers written in 1890, he is listed as one of the largest hop growers in the county. His next door neighbor, Sam Hoover, is also listed as a hop grower with a vague reference to when he started growing them, leaving one to ponder if he learned the craft from John Mahon who was an expert in the field.
“The sandy loam soils and unique microclimate along the Cosumnes River bottomland are perfect for growing the fragrant buds and lend a unique flavor to the brew that we can truly call locally sourced. Hops were an important agricultural component of the Mahon Ranch, along with horses, cattle, fruit and grains.
“In 1920, with Prohibition, the hop fields were taken out of production and replaced with beans and corn. After a long absence, hops are in the fields again thanks to the Mahon Ranch crew. We feel that this is worthy of a celebration once again – especially during Elk Grove History Week - for the community and the local craft breweries that will be brewing beer from the hops. These brews will be available at the Mahon Ranch Hops and Brew Fest.
“Well established as 20th century hop growers on the Cosumnes River were these families and companies whose names are synonymous with hops: Beitzel, Blodgett, Bradley, Brooks, Dauenhauer, Flint, Grimshaw, John I. Haas, Horst Company, Jerry Johnson, Ledbetter, Madison, Peterson, Penabaker, Pierson, Pudge, Signorotti, Riley, Rooney Brothers, Francis Rooney, Ross and Ransom, and Westerberg.
Hops had their good times, and they also had their bad times. Like the wine grapes, hops took a hit during Prohibition when beer was on the illegal list in the U.S.A. Tom Mahon’s father, Lester Mahon, whose grandfather, John Mahon, was the Grant Line Road hop grower mentioned earlier, told Tom many stories about the hops of years ago. He had his ups and downs with hops, and when the hops went out, that was the end of hop growing for a long time.
But, there are many stories. Hop buyers came each year from England to purchase hops. One year, they did not come to Elk Grove. They never showed up, and folks later found that the Titanic had gone down and they were on it.
Here is a story from Henry Olvera: “In 1939, I spent a lot of time out in the fields, both in the day and night. Workers would work in the fields all summer and return to Mexico when the season was over. A season ran from March until sometime in September or October. Gypsies brought their families to live at the ranch. They would work throughout the season. During the war in 1944 and 1945, Mexican nationals came to work in the hop fields. All along the Cosumnes River, there were also berries growing in the fields. Many families came to pick the berries and the hops.”
Find out more about the Hops at the Mahon Ranch tomorrow – and to read more, go to “History Happened Here, Book 2, Fields, Farms and Schools.”
BOOKS BY ELIZABETH PINKERTON
History Happened Here, Book 1 – River, Oaks, Gold
History Happened Here, Book 2 – Fields, Farms, Schools
We the People, a Story of Internment in America
All book proceeds go for student scholarships, and I thank the many purchasers who have made possible the 71 scholarships with each one $1,000 – make your check for books payable to Laguna Publishers and send to me at 9227 Lamprey Drive, Elk Grove, CA 95624. Books are $20 apiece and California sales tax is included. Add $3 for shipping of one or two books; $5 for 3-6 books. Call me at (916) 685-0606 or email me at elizabethpink@gmail.com. You can always purchase books at meetings of the EGUSD Board of Education and the city of Elk Grove. Look for me in the entry area of both places.
