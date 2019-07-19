The end of July will be here soon, and that means it will be Strauss Festival Time in Elk Grove! This year, it will be the “PEA”UTIFUL PRINCESS,” and the dates are July 25-28.
The Promenade begins at 7:30 each evening, and the show begins at 8:15. It all takes place at Elk Grove Regional Park. We will enjoy the Strauss dancers who will waltz and polka to musical numbers all in search of a “real” Princess for the Prince. The Queen Mother hosts a grand ball inviting royal families from the kingdom in order to find the “real” princess for her prince.
But, the Queen has other requirements for a “real” princess. We will all enjoy the beautiful music, gorgeous costumes and traditional dances as the stage is set for this intriguing “real” princess search. Enchanting, magical, and romantic are just a few adjectives that describe the evening performances, which each year feature a different choreographed storyline set to music by the family of Austrian composer Johann Strauss, played by a live orchestra.
Margie Jones and Beth Hedlund are the co-chairs once again for our great Strauss Festival. The other fetsival board members are Carol Bayles, Secretary; RaeLynn Springer, CFO and Producer of the Festival; Kristen DeVoogd, Producer; and Marielle Tsukamoto, Ken Miller, Michelle Orrock, Kellie Spieler, Vicky Moore, Lynden King, and Carla Samas.
This is from Margie Jones: “This is the largest cast in Strauss history with a total of 94 volunteers ranging in age from 3-70 years! There are a number of new dancers to Strauss as well as having the very veteran members with 20-plus years. Once again there will be fast paced polka dances, charming quadrille numbers as well as the elegant waltz numbers. Add in the Littles and ‘Tweens – what charming groups!
“The Blue Danube will have a different flair this year with a larger set of dancers taking the stage as the very last number of the evening. Of course, as for the last 31 years, the festival will be drawn to a close by a spectacular fireworks display put on by Lynden King. The theme ‘Peau’tiful Princess’ is the old time story of the princess and the pea.
“Strauss continues to be FREE to all, except a small parking charge at the park which goes directly to Strauss. The festival will be fabulous, as always, so we hope many families will plan to join us again this year! On yes, there will be lots of food trucks and Strauss merchandise for sale. Waterman Beer and Bogle Wine will be sold in Strauss glasses!
“For those who may wonder about the title, it is the story of the princess and the pea, a search to find the real princess among all eligible young ladies. They are given many mattresses to sleep on, and the real princess will complain about an uncomfortable night’s sleep. She doesn’t know that there is a pea on the bottom mattress that she can feel through all the mattresses since she is the real princess. Basically, it is a love story where the prince is trying to find his true love by putting her to the test of the pea under the mattresses. Instead of Beautiful Princess, our production crew did a play on words and came up with the ‘Peau’tiful Princess.” Thank you, Margie.
Here is a little history of the Strauss Festival. It all started in the late 1980s when Iris Zimbelman had the sparkling idea to have a Strauss dance of some sort in Elk Grove. The Zimbelmans had been on a trip to Vienna and Iris was impressed with the dancing she saw there. She organized Elk Grove’s inaugural festival in 1987 and served as producer for 10 years. The first Board of Directors of the Strauss Festival consisted of Iris, Dick Lichtenberger Marsha Holmes, Jim Graybill, Sue Johnson, Jay DeWald, and Linda Balkcom.
These founding Board members, chosen for their diversity of talent, worked together harmoniously to create magical performances and to obtain funding for the development and construction of the Strauss Island Performing Arts Center and the arched, brick pillared bridge connecting the facility to the grassy knoll seating area. Iris Zimbelman was named the 1989 Citizen of the Year for Elk Grove.
Memories of the Strauss Festival –
I, and many others, have attended the Strauss Festival every year since its opening in 1987. The crowds that have attended over the years include many local families as well as those who travel many miles to come to Elk Grove for Strauss. There is nothing like it in all of California!
Iris Zimbelman certainly was the key person in the creation of the festival, and throughout the years, she’s continued to play an important role; as did her husband, Arnie, and their daughters and families.
Jay DeWald, Lynden King, Raelynn Bayless Springer, and Kirsti Cripe Rauser are just four of many Elk Grove Supergrads who have made great contributions to the Strauss Festival. And, we must not forget the many contributions of many, many people such as Ray Bayless and Mark Hedlund.
So … see you all at Strauss next week. I will be there with HHH books for sale.
BOOKS BY ELIZABETH PINKERTON
History Happened Here, Book 1 – River, Oaks, Gold
History Happened Here, Book 2 – Fields, Farms, Schools
We the People, a Story of Internment in America
All book proceeds go for student scholarships, and I thank the many purchasers who have made possible the 71 scholarships with each one $1,000 – make your check for books payable to Laguna Publishers and send to me at 9227 Lamprey Drive, Elk Grove, CA 95624. Books are $20 apiece and California sales tax is included. Add $3 for shipping of one or two books; $5 for 3-6 books. Call me at (916) 685-0606 or email me at elizabethpink@gmail.com. And, you can always purchase books at meetings of the EGUSD Board of Education and the city of Elk Grove. Look for me in the entry area of both places.
