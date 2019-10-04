This is a summary of Elk Grove History Week from Supergrad and Super History Guy Louis Silveira. He attended all of the events and worked as a volunteer at most of them.
“Congratulations to the Elk Grove Historical Society for another wonderful week of history. The brainchild of David Lema in 2017 in conjunction with the Elk Grove Historical Society developed History Week. As Marcus Garvey (1887-1940) once stated, “A people without the knowledge of their past history, origin, and culture is like a tree without roots.” So, every day of the last week of September, we celebrate a different event of history.
“The week started out on Saturday (Sept. 21) with the Plow-to-Plate Dinner as a fundraiser for the Rhoads School Living History Program. Culinerdy provide a fabulous meal and Rhoads School Director Roberta Tanner wrote a re-enactment play explaining the history of the founding of the school and how it made it to our Elk Grove Regional Park. The dinner took place under the tent on the grass at the Elk Grove Historical Society Museum. It was a perfect evening for all who attended.
“Sunday (Sept. 22) was packed with two big events. The first was the Pinkerton Picnic in the Park where local historian Elizabeth Pinkerton and the historical society honor an individual or group that contributed to history of the Elk Grove area. This year she focused on the Elk Grove Unified School District (EGUSD) for its 60 years as a unified district and its focus on history. Superintendent Christopher Hoffman, School Board President Chet Madison, and Board Member Carmine Forcina accepted the trophy on behalf of the EGUSD.
“Lunch was provided by the historical society. Children’s activities were included and highlighted by a live blacksmithing demonstration.
“The other event that same day was the Lind Mae Mahon Lema (LMML) Foundation 4th annual Entertainment Program. Dave Lema honored and recorded Irene B. West, the first African American teacher in EGUSD, and highlighted her story with a live play of seven actors. There were several musical numbers with a rousing rendition of songs by the Shiloh Baptist Church Choir. Friends, family, and Mrs. West spoke and expressed much appreciation.
“On Monday (Sept. 23), Roberta Tanner, Northern California’s representative for the Sloughhouse Cemetery, led tours of the cemetery. She is an expert on the history of the founders of this area and had many stories to tell about those early years and the pioneers. She also led tours of the Rhoads School on Wednesday (Sept. 25). The school in Elk Grove Regional Park was enjoyed by many interested individuals, some who were at her Sloughhouse tour as well and wanted to learn more about the rich history of our community.
“On Tuesday (Sept. 24), the Franklin Cemetery was open and docents were placed at strategic spots throughout the cemetery, highlighting certain family graves. Many members of the community attended and told stories of their family members. It was a fair trade as all learned from the experience. Retired local history teacher Arnie Zimbelman, who is an expert on Alexander Hamilton Willard, the last surviving member of the Lewis & Clark Expedition, shared the history.
“On Thursday, the Elk Grove Chamber of Commerce President Angela Perry led walking tours of Old Town Elk Grove. First designed by Elizabeth Pinkerton, the Chamber published nice booklets to enhance the experience. When asked about her thoughts of the week, she said, ‘2019’s History Week has been yet another big success! We have learned about and celebrated Elk Grove’s rich history from some of our many local historians and we are so grateful to all of the wonderful volunteers who helped pull it off. Stay tuned for next year’s week of historic happenings!’
“At Friday’s (Sept. 27) Chamber of Commerce Luncheon, Jim Entrican a member of the historical society who was born and raised in the area, spoke of old Elk Grove, how it has changed, and where it is going. It was a fascinating slide show presentation, with good food, and many wonderful people.
“History Week climaxed on Saturday (Sept. 28) at the Mahon Ranch on Grant Line Road with the Hop & Brew Fest. What a history extravaganza! There were musket and cannon firings, Civil War re-enactors from the South and North, cavalry riders, and hayrides. The Mahons also had a blacksmith demonstration, car show, buggy show, a country western band and later a rock band, food, and three free beers from local breweries. Some families brought their branding irons to brand a wood plate that will be mounted on the wall of the blacksmith shop. Tom and Cindy Mahon went all out and everyone had a great time – a really great time!
“Many photos of the events listed above are posted on the www.ElkGroveHistoricalSociety.com website. Just look for PHOTO ALBUMS on the Menu to the right. You can see your picture or see what you missed!
“Thank you to everyone, the organizers and the many volunteers, especially these folks: Jim and Annaclare Entrican, Bryce and Roberta Tanner, Ken and Rosemarie Miller, Dennis Buscher, Tom and Cindy Mahon, Angi Perry, John and Monica Ross, David Lema, and Sandra Robinson.
Now, it is time to start planning History Week 2020!
Note: And do not forget, tomorrow is the Elk Grove Giant Pumpkin Festival!
BOOKS BY ELIZABETH PINKERTON
• History Happened Here, Book 1 – River, Oaks, Gold
• History Happened Here, Book 2 – Fields, Farms, Schools
• We the People, a Story of Internment in America
All book proceeds go for student scholarships, and I thank the many purchasers who have made possible the 71 scholarships with each one $1,000
