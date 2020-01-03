The year 2020 is here. What needs to happen this year? Last year was a good one in Elk Grove, and 2020 will be even better! This is what I want to see for all of us in 2020!
1. Our city of Elk Grove – On July 1, we celebrate the 20th anniversary of our great city, and we expect to see a grand celebration. We have watched our city grow and get better each year, and we certainly are no longer the little railroad town of Elk Grove. We will continue to grow and we applaud the good work of our city leaders over the past 20 years. Let that good work continue along with the excellent work of our Elk Grove Police Department. Should we expand the boundaries of our city? I say that we should.
2. Elk Grove Unified School District – Our amazing school district has also grown over the past 20 years. We have had only six superintendents since unification in 1959, and that is a record across the nation. Board members serve long terms too, and they all work hard to provide high quality education for all students. We also thank district and school staff and teachers as well as parents for all that they do. Let us continue this and even get even better in 2020!
3. Elk Grove Chamber of Commerce – Business thrives in our Elk Grove area, and we thank the Chamber for all that its members do to bring more and more businesses into our area. Shop Elk Grove has been our goal, and it is great to do all our shopping so close to home. We need to continue to support our Elk Grove businesses, and we will have the casino soon – and who knows, we may even have a mall one of these days!
4. Cosumnes Community Services District – Our parks and fire district serve us very well, and we applaud CSD for all that they do. Elk Grove Regional Park is a treasure, one of the best in the state, and we could not have a better fire department. We thank the CSD for all that they do. But, as I have said for several years, I would like to see the parks and fire department more closely connected to the city of Elk Grove.
5. Old Town Foundation – Our Old Town may have disappeared, but thanks to many citizens and business folks, we continue to enjoy the beginnings of our Elk Grove by the railroad tracks. Old Town is indeed one of the many treasures of our city, and we need to keep it growing and thriving. Do we need to have the trains moved to the Franklin area? Without a station, the railroad does not do anything for us.
6. Elk Grove Historical Society – Leaders of the Society work tirelessly to make sure that we do not forget our history. The museum, recreated from what was our long ago stage stop named Elk Grove, is filled with historical items, many of which were donated by long ago Elk Grove families. The society provides tours and regular events at the museum, and we encourage them do continue making sure that we remember our history. The Rhoads School program is excellent, but we need to make sure that local history is part of the instruction at all grade levels.
7. Elk Grove Regional Scholarship Foundation – This community organization has one goal and that is to raise funds for scholarships for our students. We applaud the donors and we encourage more folks to sponsor scholarships for students attending college and furthering their education. A $20,000 donation will provide a $1,000 scholarship each year! Can we try for 10 new donors in 2020? That is what I would like to see! We have many great athletes who have attended our schools. Is it time for some of them to give back as Spencer Levin did?
8. Community groups – We have two Lions groups, two Rotary groups, Soroptimists and Optimists, Daughters of the Utah Pioneers, Sons of the Golden West, and many more. They all do great things for all of us and we applaud their work. We look forward to their continuing to support Elk Grove in even more ways, including providing more scholarships.
9. Community Events – Western Festival has been with us the longest, but we also have the Strauss Festival of Elk Grove, Elk Grove History Week, the Elk Grove Giant Pumpkin Festival, the Dickens Street Faire, the Multicultural Festival, the Veterans Day Parade, and the new Illumination Holiday Festival. They all help us to celebrate our Elk Grove and we thank all those who make them possible. We could use more events though, and I would like to see one each month! January, February, March, April, and June are open. And we definitely need an Event Center that is large enough for our high school graduations!
10. Travel – Our roads and highways are packed with travelers, but we continue to get from one place to another, and we thank our city for all the work that is done on our roads. A train station would help, but we really need our own airport!
HAPPY 2020 TO ALL! And keep on reading HHH!
BOKS BY ELIZABETH PINKERTON
History Happened Here, Book 1 – River, Oaks, Gold
History Happened Here, Book 2 – Fields, Farms, Schools
We the People, a Story of Internment in America
All book proceeds go for student scholarships, and I thank the many purchasers who have made possible the 75 scholarships with each one $1,000 – make your check for books payable to Laguna Publishers and send to me at 9227 Lamprey Drive, Elk Grove, CA 95624. Books are $20 apiece and California sales tax is included. Add $3 for shipping of one or two books; $5 for 3-6 books. Call me at (916) 685-0606 or email me at elizabethpink@gmail.com. And, you can always purchase books at meetings of the EGUSD Board of Education.
