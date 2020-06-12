We have interesting and challenging times for this nation and the world with protests and gatherings to ensure justice for all! We must find ways to address all the concerns and make sure that we truly are a nation with justice for all! Many thanks to all who are working to make sure that the issues are resolved, and soon!
This is a follow-up from last week on school graduations and promotions when I wrote messages from three principals – Dave Neves of Elk Grove Elementary School, Chandra Victor of Elizabeth Pinkerton Middle School, and Doug Craig of Laguna Creek High School. This message is from Paula Duncan, the principal of Sheldon High School:
“We are usually so prepared to handle unusual requests or concerns but our tool belt was shorted! We wanted to assist our teachers who navigated instructional issues while trying to assist students and keep them engaged. I continue to be impressed by the hard work, caring and effort of our staff put into these unimaginable times. Our hearts go out to our seniors whose last couple of months of celebration and long-awaited events disappeared. We worked to provide awards, celebrations, drive-thrus, and recognitions that we could do with the health guidelines provided. Our seniors were resilient and supportive of one another.
“Every day brought us something new and unforeseen, without a past roadmap to help guide us. As our seniors’ demonstrated resilience, determination and positivity, so did the staff. Everyone at Sheldon High School jumped in to help when needed or asked. I am so blessed!”
Thank you, Paula Duncan! And, now Elk Grove Unified School District has many decisions to make regarding the 2020-2021 school year! It will be interesting to find out where we are heading!
HHH Scholarship Recipients – As readers know, proceeds from the sale of “History
Happened Here” books go for scholarships through the Elk Grove Regional Scholarship Foundation. The 2020 recipients were from various high schools in EGUSD, and I wrote the stores of two of them, Hong Vo and Kelly Chan earlier. Here is the story of Alexis Sironen, and I will write about Maxwell Gallegos and Angelica Anderson in later articles.
Alexis Sironen graduated from Sheldon High School and her principal there was Paula Duncan whose story you just read.
Alexis tells us about herself and her family. “I am very creative, and I do a lot of different crafts. I also love to write, and helping others is my passion. My family and I are very close. My parents are Travis and Shannon Sironen. My siblings are my older sister, Niyah, and my younger brother, Dominic. We all love to spend time together watching movies, going on trips, and playing games. Every time we do something, we always create amazing and fun memories. They are the most supportive people in my life. They encourage me to always follow my passions and be the best I can be. I know, no matter what happens, I will always have them by my side.”
Alexis went to Mary Tsukamoto Elementary School and T. R. Smedberg Middle School prior to Sheldon High School. Her family lived in the Elk Grove area most of her life. They lived in Rancho Cordova when she was young. She tells us about her education and her teachers in Elk Grove.
“A lot of my teachers impressed me. I cannot narrow it down to just one, but a lot of them throughout my high school career were very impactful. To name a few, there were these - Mr. Newton, Ms. Mazz, Ms. Ward, Mrs. Gardner, Ms. Tweedy, Mr. Rau, and Mr. Dilbeck.
“My plans for college and beyond are to be a trauma therapist or a school psychologist. I plan to study child development and focus on helping kids who need it. None of my plans have really changed due to what is going on right now. I have always had the same passions, and I do not plan on changing anything. I have been focusing on looking at my options for pathways after high school. I want to make sure I do research and pick which one is best for me.
“Thank you for this amazing opportunity and for helping me further my education. I will use the money wisely.”
It will be a pleasure to follow the path of Alexis as he moves on to higher education and her career. It is a true pleasure to be able to assist young people with scholarships, and I continue to thank all those who purchase the books that make this possible! Thank you to ALL!
Note: If things had gone as planned, I would be writing about the annual and wonderful fundraising event for the Elk Grove Regional Scholarship Foundation, Bounty on the Boulevard as it would have been last weekend. However, the date was changed to October, due to the health concerns. But, the plans are still on hold, and I will keep everyone informed of what will take place – and when!
Another Note: We send our condolences to the family and friends of Robert Gluck who left us recently. He was a longtime contributor to many local groups including the Elk Grove Chamber of Commerce.
