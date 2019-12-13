History keeps happening in Elk Grove even if it rains and we get winter weather. Here are some highlights of the past weeks.
The Elk Grove Historical Society – from Louis Silveira: “Black Tie & Santa was held at the museum, and it was great! The rooms were decorated and the stockings were hung with care. We limited the tickets to 80 and in spite of the rain, most came. It was a cozy packed house with much wonderful food. Lorraine Coupe came in her wheel chair. They thought she wouldn’t come because she was in the hospital for two days, but she did! I made a video on my iPad so she could see the decorated rooms upstairs, and I took photos of all 22 raffle prizes in the ballroom so she could view them without going upstairs.
“The usual historical society and Rhoads School supporters came. Ray Bayles brought Arnie Zimbelman, and Kristi Cripe-Rauser was there with Wayne Gallup and his wife, Gretchen. If you want to see photos of Black Tie & Santa and/or an Old Fashioned Christmas, go to our website (www.ElkGroveHistoricalSociety.com) and look under ‘photo gallery’ I have loaded dozens of photos to enjoy.
“The next two weekends (Friday, Saturday and Sunday) the museum is open for Old Fashioned Christmas tours and Santa Claus. New permits have requested medical personnel be available for events. Because I still maintain my nursing license, they asked if I would be there for all three days. I will try my best. People worked almost two months decorating everything and it does look great. Come see it all!
“Wayne Ochuda and Dave von Dolteren (EG, 1969) have had lunch with Arnie Zimbelman in the past and we wanted to visit with him again, so I picked him up for breakfast with the boys at IHOP. The class of ’69 has a Christmas dinner at Frasinetti’s each year. This year, it is on Dec.19. They are good friends with Arnie, and asked him if he would come, and I said I would take him.”
Football History – The Elk Grove Thundering Herd had a great season, and we congratulate them for doing so well. Congratulations also to Monterey Trail, Cosumnes Oaks, and Bradshaw Christian! Now we cheer for our basketball teams!
Dickens and Old Town – This is from Rebecca Gordon, the event organizer: “The 32nd annual Dickens Faire was another great success! Despite the weather, a large crowd turned out to shop at more than 140 vendors! There were bounce houses, face painters, strolling carolers, and live music!
There was also a balloon twister, a juggler and a stilt walker throughout the day. Breakfast with Santa was a huge hit as always and the Santa Rescue drew a huge crowd. Children participated in the Tiny Tim Scavenger Hunt and won prizes for completing the hunt. A special thank you to the sponsors: the city of Elk Grove, the Cosumnes Community Services District, Republic, Smog N Go, The Brickhouse, Flash Mobile Computers, and Elk Grove Laguna Shopper. The Old Town Elk Grove Foundation depends on the many sponsors to help fund this community event.
“This year the Leadership Elk Grove team worked with the Dickens’ Faire on improving the traditional tree-lighting ceremony. The team worked with the Lack family, who owns the tree, to more than double the amount of lights on the tree and help keep the lights on in Old Town Elk Grove for the holidays. Right before Santa turned the tree lights on, Mayor Ly and Councilman Pat Hume presented him with a proclamation changing the city’s name to Reindeer Grove for one day. The evening ended with Cookies and Cocoa with Santa and Mrs. Claus.”
This message is from Angela Perry of the Old Town Foundation: “The Dickens Faire and tree lighting just seems to get better and better each year! So many families came out to enjoy the unofficial kickoff to the season. The event, which happens on Small Business Saturday each year, gives Elk Grove families a chance to shop and celebrate the season in Old Town Elk Grove. The tree lighting was a great success thanks to the Leadership Elk Grove group, our sponsors, the Lack Family, Rebecca Gordon, the city of Elk Grove, and Santa and Mrs. Claus!”
BOOKS BY ELIZABETH PINKERTON
1. History Happened Here, Book 1 – River, Oaks, Gold
2. History Happened Here, Book 2 – Fields, Farms, Schools
3. We the People, a Story of Internment in America
All book proceeds go for student scholarships, and I thank the many purchasers who have made possible the 75 scholarships with each one $1,000 – make your check for books payable to Laguna Publishers and send to me at 9227 Lamprey Drive, Elk Grove, CA 95624. Books are $20 apiece and California sales tax is included. Add $3 for shipping of one or two books; $5 for 3-6 books. Call me at (916) 685-0606 or email me at elizabethpink@gmail.com. And, you can always purchase books at meetings of the EGUSD Board of Education and the city of Elk Grove. Look for me in the entry area of both places.
