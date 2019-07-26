Strauss Festival of Elk Grove – If you have not been there yet, you can still attend tonight, tomorrow, and Sunday evening. This great and magical show has been taking place ever since 1987; it’s a wonderful Elk Grove event! It all takes place at Elk Grove Regional Park on Strauss Island. This festival started last night and will continue tonight (Friday) as well as tomorrow and Sunday evenings, July 26-28. Read all about Strauss in my HHH column of last week. I will be there with HHH books for sale, assisted by Marielle Tsukamoto and Louis Silveira.
History Savers – In a previous story in History Happened Here, I wrote about people who are important savers of our local history. What I forgot to mention is that we can all become savers of our own history and that of our families. I have a chapter in History Happened Here, Book 2, Farms, Fields, and Schools that explains how you can become your own family historian. Be sure to read it!
Basketball Champions Reunion, Team of 1974 – Two weeks ago was the 45th reunion of the Elk Grove High School class of 1974. The night before there was a gathering of the Thundering Herd Basketball Team of that year – an undefeated team with its star player, Bill Cartwright! It was a great team, and I saw most of the games because my son, Mike Pinkerton, was on the team. We traveled all over to follow them. And Bill Cartwright, who is in the Elk Grove Hall of Fame, was my seventh grade student at Joseph Kerr Middle School. We all have great memories of that wonderful team! We thank Bill Bell for making all the arrangements to get the team members together. And, great pictures and story by Lance Armstrong in last week’s Citizen.
What happened to the “Elk” in Elk Grove? A great story in The Sacramento Bee, written by Elliott Waldo, asked that question a few weeks ago in June. He did a great job in telling the “elk story,” and we now know more about the elk that gave us our name. There were thousands of elk all along the Cosumnes River area, and they were the tule elk, not the Rocky Mountain elk with the large antlers as we usually show them. That is indeed how we got our name, for James Hall enjoyed seeing the animals wander through the grove of trees in what is now our Elk Grove Regional Park. And that is why he chose the name of Elk Grove for his stage stop! Thanks, Elliott – it was a great story!
Packers – It was amazing to find out that there is another Green Bay Packer fan in Elk Grove! The Elk Grove Citizen had a story on July 10, written by James Darnell, about Curt Cozak, “Thrill of the Hunt Shows in Elk Grove Resident’s Packer Cave.” A retired fire captain for Sac Metro Fire, Cozak has been a Packer fan since he was five years old, and his house is filled with Packer treasures! Training camp starts this week in Green Bay, and something tells me that Mr. Cozak will be there! The Pinkertons, of course, are all Packer fans, following my husband, Tom Pinkerton, who lived near Green Bay in Waupaca, Wisconsin. He went to his first game in 1935 when 10 years old! Well-known Elk Grove residents, Mark Madison and Raelynn Bayles Springer, are also Packer fans, and we welcome more of them in Elk Grove!
School signs - I hope everyone loves the signs on our school fences that tell us about their mascots and welcome everyone to the site. Many have other messages as well, such as that of Elizabeth Pinkerton Middle School – “Pinkerton Pride,” “Positive Vibes,” and “United We Howl.” They are the Wolves, and Cosumnes Oaks High School is the Wolf Pack!
Multicultural Festival – This fantastic day of celebration is Saturday, Aug. 24, and it will be once again at Elk Grove Regional Park. Sponsored by the city of Elk Grove, this is the eighth year for the celebration of our cultures, ethnicities, and diversity.
Everything starts at 10 a.m. and continues to 5 p.m. There is no cost to attend. Enjoy all the music, art, food, entertainment, and more
HHH stories coming up will be information from our 2019 scholar recipients, and a list of our 2019 famous Supergrads. I am running late on both of these stories, but will cover them in August. I encourage readers to let me know about stories that they would like to know more about, and I will see what I can find. Also, let me know about graduates of our schools that have done remarkable things in the world, nation, state and locally.
Note: We send our condolences to the family and friends of Virginia Fife who left us recently at the age of 102. Virginia was the recipient of a Key to the City of Elk Grove, and she had wonderful stories to tell of Elk Grove’s long-ago days.
We also send our condolences to the family and friends of Patricia Jones, longtime resident of Valley Hi. Her daughter, Jami, is a well-known actress who performs across the nation.
BOOKS BY ELIZABETH PINKERTON
History Happened Here, Book 1 – River, Oaks, Gold
History Happened Here, Book 2 – Fields, Farms, Schools
We the People, a Story of Internment in America
All book proceeds go for student scholarships, and I thank the many purchasers who have made possible the 71 scholarships with each one $1,000 – make your check for books payable to Laguna Publishers and send to me at 9227 Lamprey Drive, Elk Grove, CA 95624. Books are $20 apiece and California sales tax is included. Add $3 for shipping of one or two books; $5 for 3-6 books. Call me at (916) 685-0606 or email me at elizabethpink@gmail.com. You can always purchase books at meetings of the EGUSD Board of Education and the city of Elk Grove. Look for me in the entry area of both places.
