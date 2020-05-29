It’s time to meet the Class of 2020 scholars who received History Happened Here scholarships! Even though the scholarship event was cancelled, the funds are there from the Elk Grove Regional Scholarship Foundation. These scholarships, 80 of them since 2002, were funded from purchases of History Happened Here books. Each scholarship is $1,000! I thank all who have made this possible! Included in this year’s scholarships were the donations from friends and family in memory of John T. Pinkerton, my husband, who left us last September. We thank all the donors once again!
Now, meet two of the five 2020 scholars – Hong Le Xuan Vo of Pleasant Grove High School and Kelly Chan of Laguna Creek High School. Read about the other scholars Maxwell Gallegos, Alexis Stronen and Angela Anderson in June HHH columns.
Meet Hong Le Xuan: “My family emigrated from Vietnam to the Sacramento about 2 years ago. I started my junior year at Pleasant Grove High School. I will be graduating in May. I am going to Stanford University next fall, and currently I have some interest in comparative literature, economics and psychology.
“I am an only child, and my parents do not know much English. My dad is a labor worker and my mom is a manicurist. She is now unemployed due to the stay home orders and can’t receive any benefits because she wasn’t in the country long enough. So you can imagine that this scholarship helps a lot with our limited budget for my future plans. It provides more flexibility for me, not just with tuition at Stanford, but for other college costs such as a laptop.
“I love and respect all of my teachers, because I think they are amazing people who are always passionate about what they are doing and demonstrate wonderful character and compassion toward students despite their own personal stories and hardships. On the day I got accepted to Berkeley and Stanford, I spent some time to write thank you emails to the teachers who helped me with letters of recommendation, fixed my essays, or simply helped me to grow and become who I am today.
“After that, I think the next best thing I did during quarantine is spending time with family, reading, and studying for my upcoming 5 Advanced Placement tests in May. So I would say I have a pretty busy schedule with the exams approaching. I feel that I look at the screen and study more hours than with regular classes.
“Thank you so much again for giving me this scholarship, it means a lot to low-income students like me -- more than you would ever know. I would definitely spend it wisely to continue on my education career and become a better person who would give back to my community and make our world a better place.”
Meet Kelly Chan: “It is such an honor to be chosen for this scholarship! Before high school, I attended Sutterville Elementary School and then, Joseph Sims Elementary for second grade. From then on, I attended Harriet Eddy Middle School and will graduate from Laguna Creek High School in May.
“I’ve lived in Elk Grove since 2009 with my family. My parents decided to move from Sacramento for the Elk Grove Unified School District. In fact, they bought our house specifically for the schools. I am very happy about the way things worked out.
“My parents are both Chinese immigrants. My dad lived in Puerto Rico and worked at his dad’s restaurant before meeting my mom in China and moving to Sacramento together. They had my older brother in 2001, Loktin, who graduated from Laguna Creek last year and attends Sacramento State. Then, they had me in 2002, and in 2006, my little sister, Shirley, was born. She is an incoming freshman for Laguna Creek.
“I remember all my teachers, from elementary school, middle school, and high school. Most notably, I was influenced by Ms. Diana Munoz (7th grade science) and Mr. Tristan Nava (7th grade English) in middle school. In high school, my favorite teachers were Mr. Jason Richmond (10th-12th math), who is a very skilled teacher and a funny person, and Mr. Erik Olson (11th-12th Newspaper), who introduced me to journalism and a lot of other interesting, real-life experiences.
“This fall, I will be attending UCLA to study civil and environmental engineering. I’m not exactly sure how my life is going to pan out after college because I’m anticipating using college to further explore my other interests. I can’t wait to experiment with studying literature, journalism, food sciences, environmental science, urban planning, and so many other fields.
“My summer and college plans are up in the air right now because of the coronavirus quarantine, but I would say that I’m very lucky to be privileged enough to stay at home without pressure to work.
“Other than wrapping up my IB (international baccalaureate) class assignments and keeping up with online school, I’ve been watching movies and reading with my friends over FaceTime. I’ve also been cooking, gardening, and painting.”
We thank Hong and Kelly for sharing their stories with us and we hope to hear more from them as they march into their futures!
Happy virtual promotions to all our students!
BOOKS BY ELIZABETH PINKERTON
History Happened Here, Book 1 – River, Oaks, Gold
History Happened Here, Book 2 – Fields, Farms, Schools
We the People, a Story of Internment in America
All book proceeds go for student scholarships, and I thank the many purchasers who have made possible the 80 scholarships with each one $1,000 – make your check for books payable to Laguna Publishers and send to me at 9227 Lamprey Drive, Elk Grove, CA 95624. Books are $20 apiece and California sales tax is included. Add $3 for shipping of one or two books; $5 for 3-6 books. Call me at (916) 685-0606
or email me at elizabethpink@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.