Most people do not realize that they are part of our history. Yes, history is the story of events, but it is also the story of people, and we all play a part in that history. We are in our wonderful holiday season, and this is when families get together. That makes this a good time to gather your family history – and your history as well.
Some readers may remember this quote from former president Bill Clinton: “If you are fortunate to have lived long enough to be 50 years old, you should take the time to sit down and write the story of your life.”
Well said, and I echo his comments to you. But, do not wait until you are 50 years old to gather your history. Do it now, and keep recording it as you go through your years.
So during this holiday season, get serious about recording your story, your personal history, as well as that of your family members. Make a record of the past, and add whatever you can track down from generations ago. We all live very different lives than those of our parents and grandparents. So, now is the time to capture all the stories!
There is an entire section in History Happened Here, Book I. River, Oaks, Gold, about saving your family history and how to become your family historian. But, here are some ideas to get you started.
Childhood and Early Years – Record the time frame, birth to late teens. Where did you live when you were little? Which country or state or town? What is there today? Who were your neighbors? Who was in your family when you were growing up? Record the names of family members, the family structure, and other relationships. What are some of the most pleasant memories of your childhood? What were some of the hard times that you recall – either for you or for family members? How did your family make a living? What was your role? How did you entertain yourselves and each other? In what activities did you participate in church, neighborhood, and school? What are some enjoyable events that you remember? In which community organizations were your family members involved? How was your life as a child different from how children live today?
School Years - Which schools did you attend? Where were these schools located? How far was the school from your home? How many students were in your high school? Did you attend any schools after high school? If so, what were they and where were they? Why did you go there? What do you remember about your teachers? Did you have a favorite teacher? Why was she/he your favorite? Was there a teacher that influenced your life? How? What do you remember about learning how to read? How about arithmetic and writing? How did students behave when you were in school? What do you remember about school parties or picnics? What kinds of games did children play at recess? What did you have for lunch at school? Which high school classes or activities do you remember the most? Do any special events of your school years stand out in your memory? What was the relationship between students and their teachers? How do you feel now about the education you received?
Moving from One Place to Another - Why did you leave the place (city, state or country) of your birth? Why did your family come to California? Sacramento? Elk Grove? Why did you come to where you now live? Tell about your trip from one place to another. Which family customs and traditions did your family continue over the years? If English was not the language of your family, how did you learn English? What were your greatest difficulties in getting started in a new place?
Life’s Work - What types of work have you done over the years? What training did your job require? How did you get the training? Describe a typical day’s work at the job you held for most years? What was the pay scale for this kind of work? What were the main problems for workers? What were some of the enjoyments or benefits from this work? What comparisons can you make between this work today and during your time? How was the work of women different from that of women today? Did you serve in the military? Which branch? Describe your experiences. What were the best times of your life? Why?
Here are a few things to remember as you search for your family history. How are you recording your information and interviews? Many devices that are available today may not be there be in the future. So, be sure to transcribe the stories and get them written down. Be sure you get the names spelled correctly and the right dates. Which items do you want to keep with your family history – obituaries, school yearbooks, other records.
Think about where you will store your information to keep it safe. You will have a great story, so keep up the good work and get it all done. Merry Christmas to all my faithful readers and savers of history!
BOKS BY ELIZABETH PINKERTON
History Happened Here, Book 1 – River, Oaks, Gold
History Happened Here, Book 2 – Fields, Farms, Schools
We the People, a Story of Internment in America
All book proceeds go for student scholarships
