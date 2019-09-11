The Rhoads Schoolhouse, located in Elk Grove Regional Park, is a living history visit for children in the Sacramento region, and is one of just a few such programs in the whole country. The program includes a pre-visit by the docent to the classroom to prepare the class for their immersion into the 1890s one-room schoolhouse experience. The lessons and subjects are those taught in the late 19th century.
This program fulfills four of the current school curriculum content standards that cover the topics of researching explorers and settlers to the region, the history of local landmarks, the effects of the California Gold Rush, and the immigration, settlement, history and development of California public education.
There are approximately 85 third and fourth grade classes a year that take part in this program. The cost for the teacher-docent of $160 a day is paid by the school participating in the living history event. The Elk Grove Historical Society raises funds to give “scholarships” to the Title I schools that cannot afford to pay the $160 per class. In 2018-2019 school year, 25 scholarship were awarded for a total of $4,000.
This 3rd annual Plow to Plate Dinner raises the funds to fulfill the needs of the scholarship program. This year’s renowned chef for the event is Keith Breedlove and his wife Amy from Culinerdy Kitchen. Their goal is to serve a meal that achieves taste perfection in every bite as well as giving emphasis on emotion, memories and how the meal makes you feel. Everything is hand crafted and creatively designed. They use sustainable, responsibly sourced locally grown produce from our beautiful Sacramento region for the meal.
This outdoor event is held in the yard of the Elk Grove Historical Society museum under large canopies. Wine and beer will be available for purchase. The price for this four-course culinary event is $80 per person and is being held on Saturday, Sept. 21, 6-9 p.m., 9941 E Stockton Blvd. Tickets can be purchased on line at www.ElkGroveHistoricalSociety.com or by phone at (916) 761-2225.
Sponsors of the event include Cosumnes Community Services District, the city of Elk Grove, Elk Grove Citizen, Ironstone Winery, Waterman Brewery, Bogle Winery, Davis Ranch Produce, and the Elk Grove Historical Society.
If you are a teacher and want more information about the program, call Louis Silveira at (916) 284-2285.
Dennis Buscher is the second vice president of the Elk Grove Historical Society.
