The historic Sheldon bar, the Y-Not Club, made its official return on May 19-20 with its grand reopening under new ownership.
David Smith and his wife, Jamie Dougherty, purchased this legendary bar at 8945 Grant Line Road earlier this year.
Having frequented this Sheldon area watering hole, Smith and Dougherty were passionate about wanting to continue its operation and legacy.
They also chose to run the place under the Y-Not Club name, given that longtime patrons began visiting this bar when it was known by that name. The Y-Not Club closed on March 17, 2006, and later reopened as The Wrangler. That business permanently closed last year.
Smith and Dougherty additionally own the Old Town Pizza and Taphouse on Elk Grove-Florin Road, and Pizzasaurus Rex in midtown Sacramento. They also plan to open Prost Beer Hall in a 19th century building in Old Town Elk Grove in about a month. That structure was for many years occupied by the Elk Grove Brewery and Restaurant, and was last the site of Lola’s Lounge.
Scott McLeod, director of operations for all of the company’s businesses, told the Citizen that the Y-Not Club’s two-day, grand opening celebration was preceded by an unannounced soft opening on Tuesday, May 16.
McLeod noted that it was important to the owners to keep the traditional feel of the old Y-Not Club.
“Nothing has really changed as far as the décor,” he said. “The décor is still exactly the same, so when the guests walk in the door, it will look just like it did previously. So, the improvements that we make, they’re going to be things you might not notice right away.”
Although the Y-Not Club still has signage for The Wrangler, McLeod mentioned that the previous business’s wooden sign along Grant Line Road was unexpectedly demolished.
“That (sign) had got hit about six weeks before we opened,” he said. “Nobody was around when it happened, because we were still doing construction. So, we weren’t here all day. We don’t know if it was a drunk driver or if they got arrested, but they plowed that sign down.
“And from my understanding, it’s been hit three or four times in the past, just because of how narrow the road is right here.”
He added that plans were made to replace the remaining signs for The Wrangler with Y-Not Club signage within the “next two months or so,” and to make other improvements to the site, including adding a pool table inside the building, and a beer garden and kitchen in the outdoor patio area.
Amanda Galvan, general manager of the Y-Not Club, took time out of her busy night on Saturday to speak to the Citizen about the grand opening.
“Last night, we hit capacity and had a line to the street,” she said. “It was a packed house. It was elbows to elbows. Tonight’s been good. A little bit more calm than last night for sure. A lot of people are super excited to go back to the Y-Not.”
As for the May 16 soft opening, Galvan noted that while the event was unannounced, it did not take long for many people to learn about that opening.
“By 12:45 (p.m.), every seat in the house was full on Tuesday, and we opened at noon,” she said. “Word travels fast. By 2 o’clock, we had about 40, 50 people here. I think everyone called in sick to work.”
McLeod told this publication that a total of about 250 locals ventured into the Y-Not during its soft opening, and that the news of the place’s opening spread quickly.
“By Friday night, every local around here knew that we were open, and I believe they all showed up on Friday night,” he said. “It’s incredible how much support you get from the local community around here, and that’s what makes it such a special place.”
Nina Kuhl, who was well-known for her karaoke nights at The Wrangler, said that she was hired to bring entertainment to the new Y-Not twice per week.
“I am going to be karaoking on Tuesday of every week (from 7 to 11 p.m.), and DJ on Fridays (from 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.),” she said. “I have been doing (this entertainment) since 1997, but here for about two years.
“I love the fact that (at the Y-Not), I can put in some country one minute, put in hip-hop the next, put in some Latin music the next. I try to please everybody and I’m not going to get everything in, but they seem to like it.”
Weekly entertainment at the Y-Not also includes live music on Saturday nights.
In addition to Kuhl’s Saturday night entertainment, Friday night’s entertainment featured live music by the Sacramento-based country music cover band, Locked-N-Loaded.
While hanging out at the Y-Not on Saturday night with his friend, Fred Davis, Gerard Aguilar told the Citizen that the return of this business fills a need for more bars and nightclubs in the area.
“We don’t have that many places we can go to,” he said. “We’re going to keep on coming out here.”
Ashleigh Schweitzer attended both grand opening nights of the new Y-Not.
“Last night technically was the grand opening, but tonight is also the grand opening,” she said. “Tonight is still super fun. It’s super busy (on Saturday night), but last night was overwhelmingly busy. So, tonight’s perfect. You can actually talk to people you haven’t seen in how(ever) long and enjoy yourself. Last night was really crowded, unlike tonight.”
Ryan Ames, an Elk Grove native who now lives in Galt, noted that he had a “great time” at the Y-Not on Saturday night.
“It was a good, positive atmosphere,” he said. “I think the DJ they brought in did pretty good. Being somebody that’s been here before it changed ownership, I think they did really well with the changeover. They kind of kept it the same, but also made it different at the same time.”
Ames mentioned that he likes how the place still has its wooden door with branding marks from old-time brands from Elk Grove and surrounding areas.
“That front door means a lot for a lot of (people) around here,” he said. “The fact that they keep that (door), it keeps me coming in.”
He referred to the Y-Not as a “country bar” that is “welcoming to everybody.”
“It’s not like just country folk or people from certain areas have to come in,” he said. “There are people that come in from everywhere. We let them in, no problem. As long as they don’t cause problems, we have no problem with them.”
Kasha Arno, who manages Mugleston Ranch & Equestrian Center in Wilton, recalled her earliest memories of this country bar.
“The original Y-Not Club when I came in (beginning in the late 1990s) was very traditional to the (area’s) history, which is in regard to what we do out here,” she said. “We cattle, we farm, we ranch.
“Brands that were branded down for (many years) were burnt into the wood in this place, and if you were looking for someone in where they lived, all you had to do was look on the ceiling. There was a full map of (the area) on the ceiling.”
Christian Nansel mentioned that he likes the new Y-Not thus far.
“Pretty good so far,” he said. “This is our first night coming out now that they’re back open again. It seems like it’s doing pretty good. (It has) a pretty good crowd here. We’ve lived out in Wilton since 1986. I remember it when it was the Y-Not Club. I was too young to come at that time.”
The Citizen visited the bar’s patio area, where people were engaged in games of cornhole.
One of those players was Justin Arno, who mentioned that although he was also too young to come to the old Y-Not Club, he appreciates the continuation of the place’s history.
“You’ve got to keep the history going no matter what,” he said. “This a good place here. I hope they keep it for a while.”
Also playing cornhole on Saturday night was Scott Boyle, who lives in the Pocket area of Sacramento.
“We’ve lost every game of cornhole and I hate losing,” he said. “That’s why I came over here to pick some people who (play) worse than we do, and it’s not working out.”
Boyle added that he remembers both the original Y-Not and The Wrangler.
“When I used to live closer to here, I used to come to The Wrangler,” he said. “I heard of the Y-Not from when I was born. (Someone said), ‘Hey, I’m going to the Y-Not,’ and I said, ‘Why?’ He said, ‘Why Not?’”
