Elk Grove once again saluted the red, white and blue through its annual Independence Day community gathering at Elk Grove Regional Park on July 4.
The 23rd annual festival featured opening ceremonies with the national anthem, a pie-eating contest, a concert by The Spazmatics, vendor exhibits, picnic gatherings, food trucks and a fireworks show to music provided by radio station 93.7 FM The River.
Various attendees shared their thoughts on the gathering and the importance of Independence Day.
For Kimberly Woodsburch, the event represents a special time to share with family, friends and others.
“(Independence Day means) family, friends, everybody coming together to have a good time and celebrate the country’s birthday,” she said.
Gary Bundy said he learned the importance of Independence Day at a young age.
“Our parents just let us know what it meant to the country – the freedom for our country – so we just all looked forward to celebrating (the holiday). We instill that in our kids now.”
As one who came to America later in his life, Emiru Worku said the holiday has a special meaning for him.
“It means a lot for me, particularly for those of us who fled the country (of Ethiopia), because of different reasons,” he said. “America is (special), particularly for the oppressed people who came from Africa and (other places). We are happy to be celebrating the 4th (of July).”
Elk Grove City Council Member Darren Suen said last week presented two reasons to celebrate in Elk Grove.
“It’s always very close to our birthday of incorporation,” he said. “Just recently (on July 1), we celebrated our 19th year. That was fantastic. (The July 4 event) is an opportunity for us to come together as residents and fellow countrymen to celebrate our nation’s birthday.”
Although the majority of the people who spoke to the Citizen at the event were most excited about the fireworks show, Fred Pardini said he came to the event particularly to see The Spazmatics – a high-energy dance and rock band that formed in Los Angeles about 12 years ago and is now based out of the San Francisco Bay Area.
“We’ve seen them a number of times, and it’s just a fun show,” he said. “My wife and I have seen them probably about three times.”
Wayne Famous of The Spazmatics expressed excitement for the opportunity to perform at the event.
“First time at the Elk Grove 4th of July, and (it’s) a fantastic venue,” he said. “Looking forward to seeing about 22,000 people out here losing their minds.”
Jodie Moreno, the city’s community events and project coordinator, said a lot of people were impressed at the amount of free offerings featured at the event.
“We’ve seen people out here enjoying a lot of the free stuff that we offer – like we have 10 different carnival games out here, where people can play absolutely for free and get a free prize,” she said. “We’re giving away free flags at our city booth, and that’s courtesy of (former Elk Grove City Council Member) Sophia Scherman.”
Nadia Palazzola, an Elk Grove police volunteer ambassador who was working at one of the kids’ booths, said she enjoyed seeing the excitement on the faces of children as they participated in the kids games.
“Look at these kids,” she said. “They’re just having so much fun out there. They’re winning little prizes, and we’re putting smiles on their faces and manning these games and stuff, and it’s just so wonderful, it’s so cute, and it’s so sweet with the little ones.”
Prior to the evening’s finale – the fireworks extravaganza – Tony De Witt, a new resident of Elk Grove and a representative of The River, told the Citizen that beyond fireworks, music and other attractions of the event, he kept in mind the importance of celebrating Independence Day.
“Definitely, (the day) is a big thank you and showing a lot of gratitude to everyone who has actually served,” De Witt said. “I actually come from a military family, everything from police, NASA, Air Force, Army, Navy. It’s really a time for everyone to get together (and celebrate the country’s independence).”
