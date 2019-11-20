Pappas Investments celebrated the groundbreaking of the Capital Reserve Commercial Center in Elk Grove on Nov. 4.
The commercial center is located at 8403 Elk Grove Blvd. and is planned to be about 25,000 square feet of buildings fronting Elk Grove Boulevard. The Capital Reserve will be completed in phases over the next few years. This project neighbors the Laguna 99 Plaza shopping center and the Elk Grove Auto Mall.
Several prominent members of the community were in attendance and speakers included Sacramento County Supervisor Don Nottoli, Elk Grove Mayor Steve Ly, and Elk Grove City Manager Jason Behrmann.
John Pappas, co-owner of Pappas Investments, greeted the guests and spoke of his appreciation for the Elk Grove community and thanked the community leadership for all their efforts on this project. He expressed his continued desire to grow and improve the Elk Grove community. Pappas also thanked Harrison Construction, Comstock Johnson, and Wood Rogers for their hard work and ongoing efforts with this project. Pappas Investments was also represented by Louie Pappas and Chrisa Pappas, co-owners of Pappas Investments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.