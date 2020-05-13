Local restaurants and caterers are being recruited to prepare meals that will be delivered to homebound seniors and other elderly Elk Grove residents who are at high risk from COVID-19.
The city of Elk Grove joined the “Great Plates Delivered” program this month - the city staff plans to begin delivering meals to local community members as early as this week. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the program on April 24.
The city wants to serve up to 500 seniors and spend $1 million for the program’s first 30 days. More than 93% of these funds will be reimbursed by the state and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), according to the city staff. Organizers hope to prepare as many as 10,500 meals a week.
This program is designed to support seniors and other at-risk residents who cannot leave their homes for grocery shopping. Great Plates Delivered also aims to aid restaurants that are trying to remain in business during a time when they are prohibited from opening their dining rooms to customers.
“We just saw it as such an amazing opportunity for local restaurants that are struggling, and local seniors who are struggling,” said Sarah Bontrager, the city’s housing and public service manager. “For a small investment for the city, we can provide a big investment in our restaurants and seniors.”
As of May 8, she said that the program received 174 applications from seniors and she noted that 35 restaurants expressed interest in participating.
Bontrager said that her staff is mainly focusing on collaborating with small and medium-sized restaurants. She mentioned that franchise-owned restaurants can also join the program.
Restaurants and caterers would prepare daily meal kits that include lunch and dinner for a day as well as the next day’s breakfast. Bontrager said that drivers for the city’s paratransit program as well as Elk Grove police volunteers will help deliver the meals.
“It’s a huge effort trying to get this many people and we’re putting together a large team,” she said.
Great Plates Delivered is similar to other programs that deliver food to homebound seniors and medically fragile residents across Elk Grove, such as Meals on Wheels and the Elk Grove Food Bank’s Wellness Bag service.
There are a few requirements for those who want to receive meals in the new Great Plates Delivered program. They cannot be currently enrolled for Meals on Wheels and CalFresh/SNAP benefits.
“We cannot duplicate services for that,” Bontrager said.
Seniors must be aged 65 or older in order to qualify for Great Plates Delivered. The program is also open to residents, aged 60-64, who are either diagnosed with COVID-19, have been exposed to the novel coronavirus, or are considered to be high-risk by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Bontrager said that eligible residents must also earn less than $74,940 a year if they’re single or $101,460 if they have a two-person household.
“Folks need to say they cannot obtain or prepare their own meals,” she said. “If they are not able to get to the store, then that could make them qualify for this program.”
Local restaurant owners and seniors who are interested in joining the Great Plates Delivered program can call the city’s hotline at (916) 627-3331 or email greatplates@elkgrovecity.org.
