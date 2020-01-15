Elk Grove’s restaurant scene returns to the spotlight when the 2nd annual Elk Grove Restaurant Week takes place on Jan. 20-26.
Explore Elk Grove, an organization that works to promote the city as a destination for visiting, is organizing the event to draw more attention to gastronomical delights offered at small, independent restaurants as well as a few chain restaurants.
Participants include Elk Grove institutions such as the Todo un Poco Bistro and the Sheldon Inn, as well as eateries fit for families such as Black Bear Diner, Blaze Pizza, and Journey to the Dumpling.
“We’re excited to offer the second annual restaurant week and we’re looking forward to continue to improve on the events,” said Rachael Brown of Explore Elk Grove. “Hopefully, this will be a stable event we offer every year.”
Restaurants in last year’s Elk Grove Restaurant Week had prix fixe or multi-course menu specials. Brown said that organizers are more flexible this year. Many restaurants are expected to offer discounts.
“Elk Grove doesn’t have a lot of fine dining so a prix fixe doesn’t make sense,” she said. “(This year), there’s not a lot of rules – it can be a special or a special ingredient or a special menu…We’re not picky in how a restaurant participates; it’s the more, the better.”
Brown mentioned that organizers will allow more restaurants to join Elk Grove Restaurant Week before it begins.
For more information on the participating restaurants and their menus, visit https://ExploreElkGrove.com/rw2020.
Where to go during EG Restaurant Week
These restaurants will be a part of Elk Grove Restaurant Week: Baguettes (9380 Elk Grove-Florin Road), Black Bear Diner (8531 Bond Road), Blaze Pizza (8235 Laguna Blvd.), Bull Wings (9625 East Stockton Blvd.), Chason’s Crab Stadium (8839 Sheldon Road), Cilantro’s Mexican Grill (9320 Elk Grove Blvd.), Huckleberry’s (2745 Elk Grove Blvd.), Journey to the Dumpling (7419 Laguna Blvd.), Leatherby’s (8238 Laguna Blvd.), S.E.A. Hut (9655 Elk Grove-Florin Road), Sheldon Inn (9000 Grant Line Road), The Old Spaghetti Factory (7727 Laguna Blvd.), Todo un Poco Bistro (9080 Laguna Main St.), The Waffle Experience (8351 Elk Grove Blvd.).
