Local residents who have an abundance of fruits and vegetables can donate their summertime produce to help community members in need during these uncertain economic times.
The Elk Grove Food Bank Services recently started a “Garden Harvest” program to accept the bounties from the backyards.
This summer, the nonprofit announced on Facebook they were requesting locally grown produce.
“People seemed to respond to that and we’re seeing a lot of donations,” the food bank’s executive director, Marie Jachino said.
She mentioned that one resident donated 47 pounds of zucchini early this month.
Jachino said that 4,700 new clients have requested services from her nonprofit since mid-March when the state issued stay-at-home orders to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“With so many people facing such difficult financial times it’s hard to provide the fresh produce that’s so critical to good nutrition,” she said.
The executive director said they are continuing to have long lines at their Dino Drive facility.
“When you have almost 5,000 people – some of those folks will be around for a while and will still need services,” Jachino said. “We’ve obviously never seen anything like this before, and it hit our community really hard.”
She said that the cost of fresh produce is now increasing.
“It’s such a luxury since the cost of food is going up,” Jachino said. “For us to ne be able to provide (produce) is really an extra bonus we’ll be able to distribute.”
Whenever they are short on fresh produce, the food bank purchases fruits and vegetables from wholesale distributor Produce Express to ensure they can support local seniors and housebound residents who benefit from the food bank’s delivery programs. Jachino mentioned that local supermarkets also donated cartons of excess fruit to them.
For the new Garden Harvest program, residents can drop off their produce at the food bank, and they can also request food bank volunteers to help harvest fruits from their yards.
Jachino said that the food bank staff does not discard inedible produce, but instead donate the food to a hog farm.
“At least it’s going to some use if we can’t use it,” she said.
The Elk Grove Community Garden is a regular donor to the food bank; volunteers donate up to 5,000 pounds of produce every year.
“Many of us grow food for our families and are happy to share whatever we have with those in need,” community garden organizer Mary Ellen Trapp said. “There is nothing better than a home grown tomato or zucchini picked fresh that morning. And we’re happy to share that joy with others.”
The Elk Grove Food Bank Services center is at 9820 Dino Drive. For more information, call (916) 685-8453.
