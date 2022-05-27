May 29 is arguably one of the most exciting days at the Sacramento County Fair.
Bids are yelled from the stands, and deals are made as exhibitor after exhibitor shows their animal in the ring for the last time and eventually says goodbye.
This Sunday is the day that makes all the late nights at the barn, the sweat and the tears, and the hours spent working with your livestock of choice all worth it.
The Junior Livestock Auction brings together 4-H Club members and Future Farmers of America (FFA) students with buyers from across the county to celebrate the dedication that individual showmen have put into their animals. Local high schools that traditionally join the competition include Elk Grove, Sheldon, Florin, and Pleasant Grove.
While many know that exhibitors sell their animal to the highest bidder, the auction’s inner workings are not as obvious.
By early May, students have already delivered letters to potential buyers. They’ve introduced themselves to business owners, and talked to family members, inviting them to the fair to watch the show and, hopefully, bid on their animal. It is common for participants to handwrite more than 50 letters to create a bidding war over their animal, hoping to bring home the highest check.
Throughout the week of fair, exhibitors compete in market shows where a livestock judge will compare animals and place them based on the quantity and quality of the meat the animal will give. Placement in these shows decides the order that the animals are auctioned off. In most cases, the higher the placement, the higher the bid.
On Sunday morning, buyers are treated to a breakfast and get a chance to walk around, meet students and get settled around the auction ring. Then the fun starts. An auctioneer introduces the showman and the animal, bids are cast, and bidding wars are fought while showmen and -women quickly demonstrate their animals’ best attributes. It is a bittersweet moment for these young salespeople, and it is common to see tears as they leave the ring with their animals for the last time.
When someone purchases an animal at the fair, they have two options determining the final destination of the meat: custom or resale. Custom indicates that the buyer wants the meat from the animal. They will pick a harvesting facility and pick up the meat when it is ready.
Resale means that the buyer does not want to take the meat home; instead, the animal is resold by the fair to a sponsoring retailer. With a resale situation, the buyer only pays the difference between their bid and the current market price for the specific species. In both cases, the buyer gets a tax deduction for any money paid above market value. Why would someone want to buy an animal they don’t intend to keep the meat from?
Besides a small cut for the fair, the check goes directly to the student who raised the animal to compensate for the sometimes thousands of dollars spent throughout the year.
Purchasing an exhibitor’s animal supports not only the student, but also the fair and the 4-H or FFA club that the student is involved with.
The average prices vary between the different species. Last year, average prices included $1,201 for a goat and $406 for a dozen eggs. Some of the smaller animals were auctioned off for as low as $360 for a rabbit and $368 for a market chicken meat pen, while larger animals, such as hogs and steers, can sell for thousands of dollars.
The average price last year for a market steer was $5,209, and market hogs averaged $1,369.
If purchasing an animal is not an option for a supporter, they are invited to give add-ons to the exhibitors. These are smaller payments to the exhibitor to congratulate their hard work and are contributions to their next project.
While learning how to care for their animal, showmen also learn what it takes to run a mini business. They keep careful records of how much time and money they spend on their project, ranging anywhere from $100 to a few thousand dollars.
Because of their recordkeeping, they know what price they need to sell their projects at to break even or, hopefully, make a profit.
Unfortunately, due to a lack of buyers at the fair, some exhibitors lose money overall. Because of this, the fair and its participants are looking for more people to come out and purchase animals at the auction.
There are many ways to support the young agriculturalists in Sacramento County, but one of the easiest and most fun ways is to come out to the auction on May 29, make a bid, contribute to a dedicated student, and have a lot of fun while showing support for individual exhibitors and the 4-H and FFA organizations they represent.
Although buyer registrations will be taken the morning of auction day, Sunday, May 29, pre-registration is strongly encouraged. Buyers can preregister by faxing their registration to (916) 263- 2973. Buyers should provide their company name, contact name, address, phone number, email address and signature. For further information, please call (916) 263-2975.
