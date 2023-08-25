Traditional foods, dances from around the world, 80-plus vendors, a community art showcase, and a parade led by taiko drummers are coming to the District56 center on Saturday, Sept. 9 when the 11th annual Elk Grove Multicultural Festival will be held there.
The city of Elk Grove and its Diversity and Inclusion Commission organizes this summertime gathering to celebrate the local community’s ethnic and racial diversity. They decided to push back the festival to September in hopes of cooler temperatures.
“With the majority of the festival being held outdoors, we wanted togive residents a break from the heat, so fingers crossed,” said Jodie Moreno, the city’s community events and projects coordinator.
The festival debuted as the finale to the city’s Diversity Awareness Month in 2012, which was after the 2010 census revealed that Elk Grove became a “majority minority” community that lacks a large racial orethnic majority. In a 2022 update of Elk Grove’s 2020 census, whites composed 33 percent of the city population while Asian residents were nearly 30 percent. Hispanics or Latinos were 18 percent, AfricanAmericans were 11 percent, and residents who identified as two or more races were 11 percent.
“Elk Grove is one of the most diverse cities in the nation and we’re proud of that,” Moreno told the Citizen. “We want this festival to represent that, and we want everyone to come out and celebrate their diversity, celebrate their culture, and share with others how they live life.”
She said that an estimated 8,000 people attended last year’s festival. Kicking off this year’s party will be a “Parasol Parade” that’s being led by a taiko drumming group and being followed by Chinese lion dancers. Moreno said that anyone can join the parade that will move from the Avenue of the Arts to the main stage to begin the opening ceremony.
Neil Nayyar, a local 17-year-old musician who can play 117 instruments from around the world, will play the “Star-Spangled Banner” on saxophone at the ceremony. He also performed that duty at this year’s Elk Grove Salutes the Red, White & Blue festival.
“It is a great honor for me to perform the Star-Spangled Banner at the Elk Grove’s Multicultural Festival and I am very thankful to the City of Elk Grove for inviting me to perform,” Nayyar told the Citizen.
After the ceremony, there will be more than a dozen dance and music groups ranging from Filipino and Bollywood cultures to a Lao dance team and local blues group The Gary Mendoza Band. They will perform both inside and outside the District56 center throughout the day.
Moreno said there will be more than 80 vendors that include cultural and faith-based groups, children’s activities, community services groups and health organizations. At the community art showcase, which is being curated by the nonprofit Elk Grove Artists, viewers can vote for their favorite works as part of a People’s Choice Award.
“We want it open to all,” Moreno said about the festival. “We want everyone to come out and enjoy, meet their neighbors and their friends at the festival.”
The Elk Grove Multicultural Festival will last from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9 at the District56 center, 8230 Civic Center Drive. This venue neighbors the Elk Grove Aquatic Center and the Preserve at District56.
Coming to the stage at the Elk Grove Multicultural Festival
The following groups will perform or hold presentations at the
District56 center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.:
Parasol Parade featuring Koyasan Taiko Group, lion dancers, and Neil Nayyar (10 a.m.), Sinagtala Filipino Theatre and Performing Arts Association (10:34 a.m.), The Gary Mendoza Band (11 a.m.), Bayland Dance Arts (11:30 a.m.), Sacramento Powwow Dance Group (12 p.m.), Future Lao Generation Dance Team (12:15 p.m.), HaumXeeb Band (12:45p.m.), Gokul Dance Academy (1 p.m.), Grupo Folclorico Nostalgias de Mexico (1:45 p.m.), Don Gato Latin Band (2 p.m.), Bronze Girl Productions (2:30 p.m.), ScotDance Sacramento (3:15 p.m.), The LoveSomeBody Band (4 p.m.), African Cultural Fashion Show (4:15 p.m.)
