Nov. 10, 1949
Nothing could possibly please baseball enthusiast and coach Bryan Miles more than a World Series – which it was his privilege to attend, along with Jim Frasinetti of Florin, an outstanding, young baseball player, and two Sacramento boys of the same proficiency in the great, national pastime.
That Bryan and the boys had the time of their lives was readily evident as he told of the trip at the trip (sic) at the meeting of the Elk Grove Business Men’s Association last week.
On Friday, Donald Poston entertained fifteen friends with a skating party in Franklin, followed by a dinner at his ranch home, near Sheldon, to celebrate his 8th birthday.
Those attending the festivities were Lynn Frost, Darrel Shul, George and Paul Beitzel, Dale Mahon, Robert Cound, Roy Backer, Gene Maxwell, Elizabeth Ann Beeman, Joan Harris, Diane and Jane Westlake, Sharon Poston, Dale Crump and Oscar Mix.
Mesdames Barbara Morse and Archie Morse gave a party Sunday honoring the first birthday of Archie Jr.
Nov. 12, 1969
The Elk Grove Knights shut out the previously unbeaten Carmichael Raiders, 22-0, Sunday afternoon at American River College field, and took an undisputed first place in the Mother Lode League, with only one game left, and a clinch tie for the championship and a Gold Rush Bowl bid.
Winter Elegance is the theme of the LTA Fashion Show planned for 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 19 in the Joseph Kerr Junior High School. Proceeds will benefit the Roy Gage Memorial Scholarship.
Valoyce Gage, 1969 recipient, has been invited to model. Other models are Denise Ostman, Sandra Morse, Richard Martin, Ouida Mosher, Yvonne Primasing, John Lewis, and Mmes. Sharon O’Hara, Gilbert Albiani, Louis Augustine, George Thomas, Robert Wilson, Stanley Spohr, Bert Morse, Leonare Hastie, Rowland Colton and Clarence Azevedo.
The Elk Grove Booster Club will be holding their annual dinner-dance at the Valley Hi Country Club Friday, Nov. 21, beginning at 7:30, Bill Swiston, club president, announced this week.
Nov. 10, 1989
Former Elk Grove High School star Bill Cartwright will return to Sacramento on Tuesday night as his Chicago Bulls take on the Sacramento Kings at ARCO Arena.
It was rumored that Cartwright would be speaking at the Rotary Club luncheon on Wednesday, but his agent, Dan Risley, said that Cartwright will be in Portland.
The Florin-Elk Grove Kiwanis Club took the opportunity at Saturday’s Country Jazz Jamboree in Elk Grove to present $25,000 to Project R.I.D.E. (Riding Instruction Designed for Education).
The Junior Charters of the First Baptist Church of Elk Grove will present the musical, “G.T. and the Halo Express,” Sunday at 6 p.m.
