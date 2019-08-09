Aug. 7, 1909
The S.P.R.R. Co. has just completed a change in the position of telegraph poles and fences, which gives an opening from west Grove Street out onto the railroad right-of-way, and thence up the west side of the track to Main Street.
A crossing over the railroad tracks in line with Grove Street would be a benefit to the town, as at present, Main Street only has a crossing and this is frequently blocked by standing trains.
E.W. Springsted, the genial chief deputy county assessor, is officiating in the Elk Grove Post Office during the absence of his daughter, Mrs. Vivian Welsh (sic).
Augustus Bond, one of the few remaining early settlers of Elk Grove, is here on a short visit. He now resides at Bowman, Placer County.
Mrs. Morris Colton and daughters, Grace and California, accompanied by Miss Ethel Bader of Sacramento, left last week in their autos for Lake Tahoe.
Aug. 11, 1949
Miss Nancy Bunney chose the occasion of a dinner party at the Zombie Hut to announce her engagement to Johnny Zehnder.
Susan and Bobby Lent celebrated their joint birthdays Sunday, August 8th at the home of their parents, Mr. and Mrs. Henry Lent.
Susan was three and Bobby four; Suisan’s birthday being the 8th, and Bobby’s the 13th of August.
The Agricultural Extension Service is holding a series of three meetings in Sacramento County to discuss and demonstrate the use of materials recommended for control of flies in dairy barns.
The third meeting will be held Friday, August 12th at 10 a.m. at Castello’s Golden Crest Dairy on Highway 99, between Elk Grove and Twin City; turn east first road south of Cosumnes River.
Aug. 13, 1969
Persons who ride horses are asked to keep them off the downtown sidewalks. Not only is this dangerous, as some child or pedestrian could be badly hurt by a shying horse, but the unsanitary piles of manure strung along Elk Grove Boulevard sidewalks and in front of business establishments hardly add to the beautification and aroma of Elk Grove’s main street.
Connie Manuel, Carolyn Hipp, Beverly Smith and Estelle Maita, yell leaders of Elk Grove Senior High School, attended the nationwide yell leaders conference at Squaw Valley July 5 through July 11.
They performed 15 yells and won each time in four competitions, with all schools attending, placing third nationally.
Linda Cate and Michael Starr have revealed their engagement at a recent family dinner held at the home of Linda’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Frank Cate.
(Linda) is a past honored queen of Elk Grove Bethel 347, Job’s Daughters, and a member of Mercy Children’s Hospital Guild. She is currently working at Frank Cate Ford.
Her fiancé is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Starr of Fairfield.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.