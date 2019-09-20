Sept. 25, 1909
The headquarters of Moreing Construction Co., contractors, building the road north from McConnell Station, will remove their headquarters from Florin to Elk Grove by next week and will add not a little to the hustle of our thriving town.
A very enjoyable afternoon was spent September 9 by a number of little folks at the home of Mrs. E.L. Coons in honor of the birthday of their son, Lowell.
Many interesting games were played and a fishpond afforded much amusement for all.
Those present were: Derrill Wildanger, Helen Mitchell, Dorothy Lewis, Olive Ehrhardt, Thelma Lowry, Harriett Chalmers, Mary Caples, Thempronia Coons, Clarence Polhemus, Elmer Lewis, Russell Bond, Cecil Caples, Roy Green, Lowell Coons, Lillie Coons, and Nellie and Addie Barry.
On Friday evening, October 15th, Elk Grove Parlor No. 41, (Native Sons of the Golden West) will give their seventh annual ball in Masonic Hall, Elk Grove.
Patton & Springer’s orchestra of six pieces have been engaged to discourse the music for the evening’s entertainment, which means that a good time is assured.
Landlord D.J. Stevens, of the Toronto Hotel, is to furnish the supper for that evening.
Ordway Bruegge and mother, who have been visiting at the home of B.F. Colton, returned to their home at Valleyo (sic) Tuesday.
Sept. 22, 1949
The Elk Grove Girl Scouts held their first meeting on Tuesday. All troops are meeting at the grammar school.
Mrs. Alvin Batholomew and Mrs. G.H. Windmiller are the leaders of the new, 5th grade Girl Scouts. Mesdames Alva Walton and Robert Krull will lead the 6th grade, while the 7th grade will be under the leadership of Mesdames Collis Miles and Frank Capers.
A cow owned by William Johnson of Elk Grove was the leading producer among animals completing a 305-day test during August, with the Sacramento County Dairy Herd Improvement Association.
She produced 17,194 pounds of milk and 633 pounds of butterfat.
Mr. and Mrs. William P. Schulze, of Elk Grove, have announced the engagement of their daughter, Loretta, to Richard (“Richie”) Myers.
Myers is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Louis G. Myers, of Florin. He is a graduate of Elk Grove High School, and is employed in Sacramento.
Sept. 24, 1969
Cadet John C. Penney, son of Mr. and Mrs. Paul J. Penny, of 9625 Gage Street, Elk Grove, is one of more than 750 cadets who have entered their senior year at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado.
The Elk Grove Senior High School library will be open to the public at night for the first time. The library will be open every Tuesday and Thursday night from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Jack Allen, of Elk Grove, was the foremost football guesser in last week’s football contest, sponsored by the Elk Grove Citizen and various merchants. He missed only one contest: the Cincinnati-San Diego (game), picking Cincinnati. He won a $5 gift certificate, good at the Coast to Coast store in the Elk Grove shopping center.
