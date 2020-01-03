Jan. 1, 1910
A jolly crowd of young and lively people assembled at the residence of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Weideman, Christmas day and evening.
Dinner was served at 3 o’clock and sixteen sat down to enjoy the fine turkey and all the good things that go with it. At six o’clock, old Santa arrived and distributed his load of trinkets to each child present. After a program being enjoyed, the presents on the tree were distributed.
After the children departed, the evening festivities were continued with dancing and card playing.
On December 27th, St. John’s Day, a joint installation of the officers-elect of the local lodge of Masons and Eastern Star was held. After the ceremony, those present repaired to the banquet hall, where refreshments were had.
Dell Cann has succeeded his brother in the ownership of the Elk Grove Hotel. (He) has had carpenters at work, changing the entrance to the Elk Grove Hotel and placing new windows, giving a more convenient and pleasing appearance.
Jan. 5, 1950
New Year’s Eve dinner guests of Mr. and Mrs. Alvin Bartholomew were Mr. and Mrs. Lowell Clark, of Sacramento; Mr. and Mrs. Ray Cound, Winona and Robert Cound and Mrs. Lura Cound.
Mr. and Mrs. Walter Gallup and sons, Wayne and Aaron, were Christmas guests of her sister and brother-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Rich Mettler, at Victor.
Holiday guests of Mr. and Mrs. Ira Jones were Mrs. Margaret Pressey of Sacramento, Mr. and Mrs. Al Bondi and three children, Mr. Abe Bondi, all of Modesto; Mr. and Mrs. Bud Jones and two children of Elk Grove.
No definitive date has been set for the wedding of Miss Evelyn Johnson and Dave Raulien, whose engagement was announced Christmas Eve at a party in the home of the future bride.
Jan. 7, 1970
Danny King, proprietor of Kings Roller Rink in Franklin, has issued an invitation to prospective hockey team players to join the teams sponsored by the roller rink.
“New players are always needed and encouraged,” he said. “The hockey teams are members of the Sacramento Valley Hockey League and compete in tournaments locally and sometimes in more distant places.”
Has anyone lost a pony, Shetland variety? Mr. and Mrs. Martin Frentz of Route 1, Box 432, Wilton, did a double take when they found him in their pasture with their lady Shetland on Friday, January 2. He had broken down the gate and was making himself right at home.
Elk Grove Cub Scout Pack 179 will hold a paper drive on Saturday, January 17. If householders with newspapers are missed by scouts by 10:30 a.m., they may bring their papers to the Elk Grove Shopping Center, where they will be picked up.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.