Feb. 12, 1910
R.H. Sterling, manager of the American River Electric Company, visited Elk Grove Tuesday and proposes to at once furnish a satisfactory twenty-four-hour lighting service and to install a third wire, and enter this field with power for all purposes, and proposes to eventually put motors in place of gas and steam engines for irrigating plants both large and small.
The Southern Pacific Company have (sic) wired the depot, and now there are fine lights. This action is commendable and we appreciate all these improvements.
Attorney Freeman, wife and daughter, Mabel, of San Francisco, are sojourning a few weeks at their pretty country home near Sheldon.
Feb. 16, 1950
Elk Grove Tri-Hi-Y Chapter held a very successful Valentine dance Tuesday evening at the high school auditorium, with 135 persons honoring Miss Ruth Ogawa, who was chosen queen at the dance by those attending. Miss Ogawa was presented a corsage by Mr. Glen Beeman, principal.
A repeat performance of last year’s amusing and highly entertaining donkey basketball game is scheduled for the Elk Grove High School gym on the evening of Washington’s birthday, February 22nd. The game is being sponsored for the benefit of the 1950 edition of the high school yearbook, The Elk.
Listen to the “Elk Grove Show” on (radio) staion KGDM, Stockton, every Wednesday at 1:45 p.m.
Feb. 18, 1970
Cathy Knapp was honored last night, receiving the first annual Distinguished Citizen Award, sponsored by the Elk Grove Citizen in cooperation with the Elk Grove Chamber of Commerce.
Mrs. Knapp, although she and her family have had many major calamities, has been one of the communities (sic) most active workers.
She has served on most of the Elk Grove area’s worthwhile committees. She has served as secretary of the Chamber of Commerce, has been very active in the Elk Grove Methodist Church, has been an ardent backer of school programs and projects, and has served on many, many committees for the better of the people and the community of Elk Grove.
Tom Zehnder, wrestling in the 123 division, was named the North Metropolitan’s outstanding wrestler, in the league tournament held Saturday. He now advances to the subsection to be held Saturday at Del Campo.
Lynden King and his parents, Mr. and Mrs. James King of Elk Grove, were honored as Lynden received his Eagle Boy Scout award Monday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.