Jan. 29, 1910
A good many people thought they saw Halley’s Comet last night. From the front porches of their homes, the household heads pointed out the tailed luminary in the western sky, and expatiated at great length on its history and record, while the lesser lights of the household gazed in frank admiration at their lords and masters, and marveled at their wisdom.
Just the same Halley’s Comet will not be visible to the naked eye until the first week in May, and then there will be no possibility of error in recognizing the visitor.
What our people saw last night was “Comet A, 1910,” observed in several parts of the world for the first time early this month. Nobody knows where this comet is going or where it came from, but it is causing a great deal of interest in the scientific world.
Articles of incorporation of the Sheldon Townsite and Realty Company were filed with the county clerk yesterday, the directors named being Fred W. Kiesel, George W. Peltier and J.C. Coffing.
The purpose of the company is to colonize many thousands of acres of land along the route of the Central Traction Company, southeast of Sacramento.
The approaching anniversary of Lincoln’s birthday, February 12, will be of specific significance to California, since it is the first time that the state will celebrate the date officially and legally.
Feb. 2, 1950
With the close of the current school year, forty years of teaching for each of them will come to a close for Mr. and Mrs. Peter J. Kramer, who are to be honored with an appreciation night and reception night next Sunday from 8 to 10:30 at King’s Hall, Franklin.
Especially invited are former pupils of the Franklin School, where the greater part of the Kramers teaching was done, and friends of the honored couple and the school are welcomed.
The initial meeting of the Florin Garden Club was held January 25 in the home of Joseph Lemas.
Officers of the newly formed garden club are: Mrs. William Behm, president; Mrs. Joseph Lemas, vice president; Mrs. Ady Walker, secretary; Mrs. Glenn Jarchow, treasurer; Mrs. Nathan Clark, Mrs. David Gallaugher, chairman and co-chairman of publicity.
Father Joseph Hanrahan has been appointed priest for the Catholic parishes of Elk Grove and Galt. Father Hanrahan comes here from Sutter Creek, where he was pastor twenty years.
Feb. 4, 1970
Supervisor E. Henry Kloss announced that correspondence has been received from W.L. Warren, district engineer, California Division of Highways, advising of their proceeding with the work required to obtain the necessary approval by the Bureau of Public Roads and the California Highway Commission for the addition of an interchange on Interstate 5 at the extension of Elk Grove Boulevard.
Two teenage hunters, Tom Backer and Rick Primasing, killed a coyote near Franklin recently. The boys were checking out raccoon traps they previously set out when they sighted the den with at least two coyotes.
Tom aimed and shot one of the predatory animals. However, the wounded animal ran toward them when they crouched in the ditch. Tom again aimed and shot twice, killing the 35-pound creature.
St. Joseph’s annual wine tasting and art show will take place February 7 at the SES Hall, Elk Grove, between 7 and 9 p.m. The wine, donated by Jack Schulze through the courtesy of Gibson winery, is known not only locally, but through Oregon, Washington and eastern states.
The two featured artists will be Ray Gage and Ric Hugo.
