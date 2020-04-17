April 16, 1910
Those taking census in Sacramento County will receive three cents a name as against two and one-half cents a name ten years ago. The raise was brought about through the efforts of Census Supervisor (Emmett) Phillips, who made a demand for four cents a name.
The portfolios, which will be furnished census enumerators, have arrived from Washington and will be furnished enumerators when the taking of the census commences on April 16th.
Grading for spur track for the Standard Oil Co.’s proposed storehouses at the road crossing, one mile north of town, is being pushed to completion.
Mrs. Dell Cann returned the latter part of the week from the Lovdal ranch (in Yolo County) and reports being the happiest woman in town. Mrs. Cann is again a grandmother, a daughter (named Ouida Amyne) being born to Mr. and Mrs. (Roy) E. Lovdal on the 2nd inst.
Misses Addie and Nellie Barry were visitors at Galt in attendance at the opening game of baseball at that place Sunday.
April 20, 1950
It will be history in the making for Elk Grove on Wednesday evening, April 26th – the occasion of dedication ceremonies for the new hall of Elk Grove Grange.
The construction of this building began April 2, 1949. Every Saturday, Grange members gathered and worked on construction; the ladies of the Grange furnishing the dinner for the men who worked – through the heat of summer and the cold days of the winter.
On Saturday, April 22, 4-H Club grading of sheep and hogs will be held for the purpose of demonstrating different types of animals and for fitting and care for exhibition.
Members will judge different types, such as fat lambs and breeding ewes, as well as feeder pigs. The sheep demonstrations will be held at the Howard Wackman ranch on Highway 99, two miles south of Elk Grove. The swine demonstrations will be held at the Henry Lent farm, which is adjacent and north of the Howard Wackman farm.
“Dear Wife” is the picture chosen for the benefit cancer program to be shown at the Cow Palace Theatre in Elk Grove Friday and Saturday evenings, April 28 and 29.
This picture, starring Joan Caulfield, William Holden and Edward Arnold is one of the most outstanding pictures of the year, combining drama and comedy with a good moral ending.
April 15, 1970
In a Spanish Hacienda setting in keeping with the theme, “La Paloma” (The Dove), Mary Crane, 18, daughter of Mrs. Emmabel Crane of Elk Grove, won the coveted title of Miss Elk Grove, at the Miss Elk Grove Pageant sponsored by the Elk Grove Chamber of Commerce on Saturday night, April 11 in the auditorium at Joseph Kerr Junior High School.
In a voice chocked with emotion, Miss Elk Grove of 1969 Terri Tedder made her farewell speech and made a tearful last walk down the runway before crowning her successor.
Among the new businesses, which have come to Elk Grove is the B&B Tire Company, which is located in the former Elk Grove Milling Company building at 9253 Elk Grove Boulevard, adjacent to Boulevard Motors.
“(The business’s owner Clyde Bennett and his family are) living in Auburn at the present time, but are very impressed with the Elk Grove area and plan on locating here. They are looking for acreage to lease, about 100 acres with a home, where they can live and run their purebred Angus cattle.
Dan King, operator, manager and instructor of King’s Roller Rink in Franklin, announces that a housewives skating session is being held every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. He gives professional assistance from 11 a.m. to 12 noon. The admission price of 75 cents includes skates and coffee.
