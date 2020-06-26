June 25, 1910
The celebration of “Commencement Week,” the graduation of the ’10 class of the Elk Grove Union High School, has been a strenuous one for those engaged in making it a success and the pupils who have secured their diplomas.
The graduating class as follows: College preparatory course: Isabelle Virginia Caples, Leland Comings Kjmball (sic), Josiah Arven Polhemus, Clara Belle Lewis, Mary Alice Powell; Academic course: Alice Russell; Commercial course: Leona Mary Wightman.
Miss Lillie Coons and Miss Birdie Mitchell returned from Stockton Wednesday where they have been finishing the normal course. They will go to Sacramento Monday to take the examination for teachers.
Notice of calls for bids for furnishing electric current for lighting the Elk Grove Lighting District, Sacramento County, Cal., for one year.
June 22, 1950
A festive, eleven-day birthday party to celebrate California’s admission to the union 100 years ago will be given by the California State Fair, from August 31 through September 10.
Work has started on the great birthday cake in front of the entrance to the Agriculture Building. The giant cake will be 15 feet in diameter, 13 feet in height, and decorated with 100 candles and small figures of pioneers. Hidden in the interior will be a music box.
Elmer Hanner of Elk Grove was one of 100 California livestock judges who attended the 4th annual Judges Conference at the California State Polytechnic College, June 7-10. The livestock judges representing county, district and state fairs, participated in a three-day short course in livestock judging.
Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Brown were among the sheriff’s posse riders at Jackson Sunday.
June 24, 1970
Bill Webster, cartoonist, who lives in Elk Grove and works on state publications such as for the Department of Human Resources Development, will be featuring a cartoon “Chalk Board” in each issue of the Citizen.
Besides this, he is a freelance cartoonist, has displays of watercolors currently at the Elk Grove Tavern, has displayed watercolors and oils in numerous shows throughout the state. He is a member of the Elk Grove Art Group.
Frank Cate flew to Missouri last week to watch the graduation of his son, Tom Cate.
Tom finished his basic training with the United States Army on Friday, June 19, from Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. This was the first step for young Cate in his six-month tour of active duty with the United States Army Reserves.
After the six months are up, Tom will return to the Frank Cate Ford staff as a salesman.
George R. Kepley, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Kepley, 9626 Gage Street, Elk Grove, was awarded a bachelor[’s] degree at the 1970 commencement exercises on June 17 at the University of California, Davis.
His major is history and anthropology. Kepley is a graduate of Elk Grove Senior High School, class of ’65.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.