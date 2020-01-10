Jan. 8, 1910
Work toward the completion of the California Traction Co. from this city to Stockton is to be rushed with all speed, so that the road may be in full operation by next summer. Already the line has been extended from Lodi northward to the Mokelumne, where a bridge is to be constructed.
The scarcity of buildings for rental purposes in our town is causing some little inconvenience. Several parties being obliged to go elsewhere to reside. A gentleman from Portland was in town last week desiring to start a bakery, but must give up the project for the present, at least, until some of our enterprising citizens erect a building or two.
The inclemency of the weather the last of the old year rather interfered with the Elk Grove Social Club’s Masquerade Ball. A number were brave enough to ignore the weather and all had a very enjoyable time.
The prize for best-dressed lady was awarded to Miss Lilly (sic) Coons. Best-dressed gent was Ray Hogaboom.
Jan. 12, 1950
The anticipated folk dance clubs for young people received their start last Friday night in the rooms of the Elk Grove Grammar School, under the direction of advisors, instructors and parents.
Two clubs were organized, one for the boys and girls, third grade through fifth; and another for the upper grades.
Mrs. Olga Batey took charge of the dancing program, which chose as its name, the Elk Grove Wagon Wheelers.
Robert Batey is the Elk Grove chairman of the March of Dimes campaign, which is now underway. He has distributed the coin containers around town.
“Let’s fill every one of them to the top,” says Batey in making a plea for the campaign. “No one knows who will be next to need help when polio strikes.”
Old Elk Grove 49ers accounted for a 56 to 32 basketball triumph over the Sutter Creek Athletic Club.
Sam Kanelos and Bill Roemer of the locals each poured 16 markers through the hoop. Bud Terkia made 16 counters for the losers.
Gus Kanelos, Elk Grove team official, announced he is trying to get a game for Monday night.
Jan. 14, 1970
Another of the few remaining links of Wilton’s colorful past was broken in the dark, rainy hours at 1 a.m. Saturday, January 10, when a fire destroyed the 10-room house belonging to Mr. and Mrs. Dale Coffey of Stockton.
The house was built of redwood, with square nails in the late 1870s, in the best California tradition by Henry Putney. He was born in 1828 in New York and came to California with thousands of other young men in search of gold and adventure.
Clifford R. Hendricks of 9040 Glorieta Court, Elk Grove, has been elected master of Provident Lodge 609, F. and A.M., of Sacramento, and will be installed in ceremonies at 8 o’clock Saturday evening, January 17.
Vocalist Dick Feltmar will appear at 11 a.m. Sunday, January 18, for a gospel music concert at the Elk Grove Assembly of God Church. The public is invited to attend.
