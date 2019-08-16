Aug. 14, 1909
Hop picking will begin on the Cosumnes next week. It is reported that in some places picking will begin on Monday morning.
The recent rise in the prices of hops gives an impetus to the business, as at the price there is a profit in hop raising, and the season’s crop will be promptly and carefully gathered and cured.
The immense traction engines hauling large wagons of crushed rock from Florin to the Upper Stockton Road to cover the new grade now being constructed by contractors have cut and clawed the very bottom out of the roads in and out of Florin.
Mrs. D. Gage returned to Elk Grove Sunday and is visiting her daughter, Mrs. Dr. H. Beattie.
Aug. 18, 1949
The second of the weekly auction sales at the Leachman Auction Yard was held Tuesday, again attracting attendance in numbers, proportionate to those seen at county or district fairs. Last week, for the first-day sale, the attendance was upwards of 3,000.
Bryan Miles, owner of the Red and White stores at Elk Grove and Sheldon, has sold the local store, which opened in March 1942, to Marvin Dart, who has been in charge of the grocery department, and Burton Green of Sacramento, who will be in charge of the meat department, which has been owned by Bert Polhemus since the opening.
Mrs. Hattie Coons, who is a houseguest of her daughter, Mrs. Ralph Rathbone, of Kenwood, celebrated her birthday anniversary Monday. Attending the affair were her other daughter, Mrs. Edna Batey, and her son, Marshall Coons, of Elk Grove.
Aug. 20, 1969
The Elk Grove Jaycees Women’s Slow Pitch Softball team was victorious in the Sacramento Metro City and State tournaments, and will represent Elk Grove, Sacramento and the state of California in the Women’s World Series in Chatanooga (sic), Tennessee.
This is the first time California has been represented in the Women’s World Series, the team’s coach-manager Dale Azevedo reports.
The third annual Holy Ghost Festival, sponsored by the Elk Grove S.E.S. Lodge 76, grossed over $14,000 in receipts at their two-day event held in July.
Last Saturday night, a chicken dinner, dance and an accounting of receipts took place at the hall on Elk Grove Boulevard.
The Sacramento Planning Commission, sitting as the zoning Board of Appeals, approved the operation of a private boarding home on Elk Grove Boulevard for mentally retarded men, from the ages of 18 to 45.
The Tuesday, August 12 decision was made over the strenuous objections of a number of Elk Grove residents present.
