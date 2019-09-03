Sept. 4, 1909
Electric light for the first time in many months was turned on in several business houses and private residences in this place last Monday. Henry Ehrhardt is now the juice dispenser of the town.
The announcement by the California Wine Association that (only) $5 a ton will be paid for wine grapes this season has caused general disappointment throughout the state among wine grape growers. They declare that the price offered is $1 less than the actual cost of production.
Miss Edith McNie and cousin, McNie, of Florin, visited Elk Grove to see the new rooms of the high school.
D.J. Stevens and wife were Sacramento visitors Thursday.
Sept. 1, 1949
The Leachman Auction Yard had the largest sale in history Tuesday, Augut (sic) 30. Over 1,000 head of livestock was run through the auction ring. Six hundred and eighty-seven head of cattle were sold.
Today, a small herd of Napa County dairy cows was booked for the auction next week.
Jerry Brown, local Dodge and Plymouth dealer, returned from a very successful Astelope (sic) hunt north of Susanville.
He brought home the largest one in the herd, so now we will soon see a nice mounted antelope head in his showroom.
George Gallup has returned from a two-week stay at Wilbur Springs.
Sept. 3, 1969
A grandmother, her daughter and granddaughter were among 10 Elk Grove people who took a 50-mile hike in the high country recently.
Mrs. Grace Bunny, the grandmother, Mary Brumfield the daughter, and Judy Brumfield the granddaughter all made the trip from Camp Harvey West to Camp Winton.
They took the same trail used by Scouters in receiving hiking awards, including the “Historical Trails” award.
On Wednesday, September 3, George Waller will join the staff of Kountry Kitchen in the Elk Grove Shopping Center.
In addition to owning three restaurants, he has been with Eppie’s, the Senator Hotel and more recently at Pietro’s in Roseville.
Citizens Utilities Company of California announces the appointment of Ralph D. Trygstad as district manager of its Elk Grove exchange area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.