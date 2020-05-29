May 28, 1910
Very favorable comment has been made upon the stand taken by the Citizen regarding a later hour of departure for the evening train No. 12 from Sacramento.
If the S.P. Co. decides to allow a half hour later in its departure from Sacramento, our people will appreciate it.
One of the most enjoyable affairs of this season was the “comet” dancing party in the Clark Morrison dance hall (in Sheldon) May 18th, at which the Misses Miller and Irene Morrison were hostesses.
Never has a jollier group met in Midway Hall. A two-piece orchestra gave delightful music for the fifteen or more couples present. At twelve o’clock, lunch was served by Mesdames Miller, Clark and Reilly and Martin Harold Miller and Ned Morrison.
The second team to get it handed to them by Elk Grove was called Sacramento Merchants. Last Sunday was a perfect day for the game and it was a pretty game until the fifth frame.
In this inning, Piggy cut loose with a “comet twister” that brought two over the plate, and it seemed to rattle the cather (sic) for the Merchants to such an extent that he heaved one into the trees over third, allowing Piggy to scamper home.
Lest we forget, Elk Grove has a team that is a hummer this year, and open to all comers.
May 25, 1950
The idea of the poppy as a memorial flower for the World War dead sprang up as naturally as the little wildflower itself grows in the fields of France and Flanders. The flower was the one touch of beauty, which survived amid the hideous destruction of war.
Along the edge of the trenches, beneath the tangled barbed wire, about the ragged shell holes and over the fresh graves, it raised its brave, red blossom.
Mitsi Yamamoto won a radio at the Elk Grove Drive-In Market last week. This Saturday’s prizes are an iron and Westinghouse cooker.
Janet Higgins celebrated her third birthday anniversary at the home of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Ivan Higgins.
May 27, 1970
A capacity crowd of about 140 attended the public hearing on extended phone service between Elk Grove and Sacramento at 10 a.m., May 25, in the Elk Grove Grange Hall.
The hearing was called by the California Public Utilities Commission in response to a complaint filed by William Knect, attorney for the California Farm Bureau Public Utilities Department March 5 against the Pacific Telephone and Telegraph Company and the Citizens Utilities Company, charging them with failure to respond to public demands for improved telephone service in the Elk Grove-Sacramento areas.
Funeral services were held for Spc. 3 Phillip Rader of Florin at 3:00 p.m. Monday, May 18 in Sacramento Memorial Lawn with (the) Reverend Richard Cooley of the Church of God officiating.
He met his death in Vietnam on May 7 at Lz Bronco when he stepped on a land mine planted by the Viet Cong around his company under cover of darkness.
He was a graduate of Elk Grove Senior High School, class of ’67, and attended Sacramento City College.
He was sent to Vietnam on June 3, 1969 and had his time extended to 41 more days. He was due to leave Vietnam on July 14.
Assemblyman Leroy Greene will be holding a “town hall” meeting tonight, Wednesday, beginning at 7:30 p.m. It will be held at the social hall of the United Methodist Church at Elk Grove Blvd. and Gage Street.
Topic of the meeting, Greene said, will include “Government must not be permitted to control people. People must control the government.”
