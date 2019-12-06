Dec. 4, 1909
The largest lemons being shipped (from Elk Grove are) nineteen inches in circumference. (The grove’s owner, Ernest W.) Springstead, declares that the fruit is excellent, but too big for the market, because one lemon is too much for ordinary purposes and would provide juice for about fifty lemon pies.
About the only place they could be used to advantage would be at a circus in summer, where they make lemonade by the tub full. At that, one lemon would be good for fifty tubs of circus lemonade.
Has it ever occurred to you that a Columbia Graphophone or some Columbia records would make an Xmas gift that would please, and please for a long time? Buy them at Ye Medicine Shop and pay for them while using, if you want to.
Mrs. Henry Derr, now a resident of Sacramento, was a guest at the home of Jesse Derr, Thursday.
J. Frasinetti, a former winemaker, has established a wholesale house on L Street, Sacramento.
Dec. 8, 1949
California’s two oldest pioneer families, selected from hundreds who reside and farm on the original land of their forefathers, will share honors as guests of the Associated Farmers of California at their annual “Centennial Year” convention to be held in San Francisco Friday and Saturday, December 8 and 9.
The honored pioneer farm families, one from Northern and one from Southern California, are Mr. and Mrs. William Jared Sheldon of the Sloughhouse district, Sacramento County, and Mr. and Mrs. Bernardo Yorba of Anaheim, Orange County.
The Sacramento County pioneer family, the oldest in Northern California, is now living and farming on a portion of land granted to Jared Dixon Sheldon, grandfather of William Jared Sheldon, by the Mexican government (on) October 15, 1843.
Action of an advisory committee for the beginning of two new YMCA youth clubs will bring planning to completion shortly after January first, it was announced by Mrs. Alvin Bartholomew, chairman.
Lee Miller has purchased one registered Jersey, War Noble Volunteer Buster, from the herd owned by Robert E. Krull and Phyllis C. Krull of Elk Grove.
The purchase adds to the steadily growing number in this area. Dairymen buy Jerseys because of the high quality of the milk they produce.
Dec. 10, 1969
The end of an era for Franklin is depicted as the original Franklin School building is being demolished. The building served as a school until about four years ago, when it was abandoned. Local residents, excluding a small handful of kindergarten through fourth graders currently attending the school, were taught the 3 R’s, sometime during their school years, in this building.
On Wednesday, November 12, Elk Grove Grange 86 held election of officers for 1970, with Fred Dwight named master; Neil Haworth, overseer; Florinda Fogg, lecturer; Charles Kidd, steward; Harold Schultz, assistant steward; Mrs. Margaret Bailey, chaplain; Albert Eschler, treasurer; Mrs. Edith Becker, secretary; and Walter Bailey, gatekeeper.
Sid Gunnells of 8897 Kelsey Drive is available during weekends and in the evenings for hire, to perform Santa Claus duties for parties, club meetings and such events, with special rates for hospitals and charitable organizations.
