Aug. 4, 1949
James R. Guttridge of Elk Grove has entered 18 head of Aberdeen-Angus cattle in the livestock show at the California State Fair, Sept. 1 through 11.
Exhibitors will compete for $72,000 in cash awards in the Open Division. The total is an increase of $6,000 over last year.
Jerry Brown, local Dodge-Plymouth dealer, was one of the lucky persons seeking permits to hunt antelope in the Northwestern section of the state and to have his name drawn from a list of 7,000 applications.
Mrs. Barbara Morse honored her son Bert’s birthday Saturday evening with a party. Folk dancing was the diversion.
Miss Nancy Bunney is now employed in the office of Western Engineering Company.
Aug. 5, 1959
“A concentrated building program in Elk Grove may be in effect in the very near future,” a builder who wished to be unnamed reported this week.
Last week, Standard Oil Company began building a new service station in Elk Grove on the corner of Elk Grove Boulevard and 3rd Avenue.
In other building prospects, the post office looms as another likely candidate. The post office has been for the past several years too small for the area. Some workers have had to sort mail outside.
Golfers of the Sacramento area were reminded this weekend by Robert E. Osborn, chairman of the Valley Hi Country Club membership program, that less than 150 golfing memberships remain open in the new south area club.
Osborn also pointed out that the country club plant, including large patio area, tennis courts, swimming pool, and completely furnished clubhouse, will offer many advantages to social members who enjoy complete country club facilities and atmosphere.
The Pioneer Congregational Church will be the setting for the wedding of Marilyn Jean Wilson and Howard Putney Wackman II, at 8 p.m. on August 8, officiated by (the) Rev. Wilbur Simmons.
Aug. 6, 1969
A survey is underway to determine if telephone subscribers in the Elk Grove exchange area desire toll-free calling into Sacramento and are willing to pay the higher rates required for this service. Citizens Utilities Company of California has mailed the survey material to its subscribers this week.
The Elk Grove Merchants closed out their 1969 season with a 10-1 romp over the Carmichael Merchants Sunday for their third consecutive victory.
Once again, it was Phil Minghetti’s supremacy on the mound that reigned, as the big lefthander limited the opposition to three hits and one run while whiffing 11 and walking two.
Sergeant Clark M. Betschart, son of Mrs. and Mrs. Paul J. Betschart, 9532 Colton Ave., Elk Grove, is on duty at Nakhon Phanom Royal Thai AFB, Thailand.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.