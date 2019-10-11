Oct. 13, 1949
C.C. Castello, of Elk Grove, was re-elected president of the Sacramento Dairy Breeders Association at the annual meeting held in the Castello home.
William Sims, of Elk Grove, was named vice president; Carl Herzog, of Courtland, secretary-treasurer, and the following directors: Frank Inderkum and Vernon Gerwer, of Sacramento; Robert Krull, of Elk Grove; and Dave L. Cross, Arcade.
Paul Minghetti and A. Fleming shared individual honors in the Elk Grove Bowling League. Minghetti rolled the high series of 535 and was second for high game honors with 189. Flemmer’s (sic) 190 gave him high game, and his 520 gave him second place for high series.
Friendship Circle met at the home of Mrs. Anetta Halverson last Saturday. The affair celebrated the birthday anniversary of Mrs. Sue Tribble.
Those present were Mrs. Mary Williams, of Sacramento; Mesdames Selma Jones, Lucille Woerner, Alta Yudicsak, Betty Scott, and son, Michael, Tribble and Halverson.
Effective October 16, the Elk Grove Drive-In Dairy will be closed on Sundays.
Oct. 15, 1969
Tree planting, irrigation and domestic water systems, four baseball fields were near completion at the Elk Grove Park, Supervisor Henry Kloss announced this week.
“The Elk Grove Park has a scheduled and anticipated completion date in June of 1971, according to the county parks and recreation department’s timetable,” he said. “This year, we received $187,250 for park development. This was below the $192,250 scheduled; however, the relocation of the historic Lee School was held over for the next fiscal year.
Plans are underway to modernize the equipment and buildings of the 35-year-old Franklin Fire Department, which operates under the Elk Grove Fire Department.
According to Fire Chief Gerald Derr, modern fire equipment will be installed and a modern engine will be provided for the area.
U.S. Air Force Sergeant Stan Smolinsky, son of Mr. and Mrs. Norman Smolinsky, of Elk Grove, Calif., is on duty at Cam Ranh Bay AB, Vietnam.
A 1965 graduate of Elk Grove Senior High School, the sergeant attended Sacramento City College.
Oct. 13, 1989
Members of the business and professional community joined Elk Grove Unified School District administrators for a buffet luncheon and a tour of the new Florin High School facility Tuesday.
Superintendent Robert Trigg presented a 10-minute slide show that discussed, among other things, the rapidly growing student population in the district.
Since 1983-84, 265 portable buildings have been installed at various schools in the district.
Trigg added that 73 percent of today’s school district employees were not here six years ago.
Monday begins homecoming week for the Thundering Herd at Elk Grove High School.
Friday, the festivities begin with the homecoming parade at 2 p.m. At 5:30 and 7:30, respectively, the junior varsity and varsity football teams will meet Reno High on the gridiron.
Saturday through Thursday, Elk Grove Farms, a firm specializing in wild rice, will be among 240 U.S. companies and associations represented at ANUGA ’89, an international food and beverage exhibition in Cologne, West Germany.
