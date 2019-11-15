Nov. 13, 1909
There is only one vacant residence in the town. Property is changing hands every day. Who says that Elk Grove does not grow?
The Elk Grove Vineyard Ass’n. have (sic) finished crushing grapes for the season. The crop was sufficient to fill all the cooperage.
A band of 5,000 sheep from Lakeview passed through this section last Saturday. They have been on the road for over four months and are looking extremely fine.
The dance given by the Elk Grove Social Club was pronounced a success by a house full of people. This was their first dance for the season. The next dance will be given on the 24th.
Nov. 17, 1949
Announcement was made this week by Richard L. Rosenthal, president of Citizens Utilities Company, Greenwich, Conn., and its subsidiary, Public Utilities California Corporation, that the name of the latter company has been officially changed to Citizens Utilities Company of California.
According to Rosenthal, the name change has been made to link the subsidiary with the parent company, as well as to eliminate the word, public, which has caused people to confuse Public Utilities California Corporation and Public Utilities Commission.
Dr. and Mrs. Paul W. Frame returned last week from an extended vacation tour, which took them first to Lansing, Mich., where they acquired a new Oldsmobile. They traveled then by auto to Toronto, Ontario, thence to Niagara Falls, and visited in Ohio and Kentucky and on to the Ozark Mountains region (and other areas).
At Grand Canyon, they met Mrs. (sic) and Mrs. Bunn Smith, who had been vacationing there, and all were then homeward bound. The Frames drove 4,732 miles on the trip.
Mr. and Mrs. Larry Derr spent the weekend at (the) Crumps’ summer home at Lake Tahoe.
Nov. 12, 1969
The Elk Grove Pop Warner Knights rolled to a 58-13 win over the North Highlands Chargers Sunday afternoon at the Elk Grove Senior High field, and clinched the Mother Lode League championship.
Scottie Harris ran a 96-yard touchdown to highlight the scoring, and Jack Manuel was outstanding with three touchdowns and two interceptions.
Elk Grove Park Board said in a letter there may (sic) be a possibility of saving the old Franklin gymnasium, utilizing it as a community center.
The school is in the process of being torn down and unless community action materializes, the gym will soon follow.
John Alltucker was surprised on his 81st birthday with a no-host dinner given for him on Sunday afternoon, November 2 in the Valley Hi Country Club.
John and wife, Roxie, had arrived at the club expecting to dine with the Alvin Bartholomews, the Ray Hogabooms and the Ed Phippins, and were greeted with “Happy Birthday” from over 60 guests already assembled.
