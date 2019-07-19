July 17, 1909
Plans and specifications having been prepared by Seadler & Hoen for an addition to the (high) school building, bids were opened and the contract awarded by unanimous vote to T.S. Ferguson of Galt, who was the lowest bidder at $4,600.
The average attendance during the past school year has been 43 and the total enrollment 58. This has been the most successful year of the institution, and the additional room to be provided it is thought will be sufficient to supply the wants of the future, as well as alleviate the present crowded condition.
Things are beginning to move on the Cosumnes at last. During the week, a deal was consummated for the sale of over 4,000 acres. A deposit was made and the title is undergoing examination.
The land is in one piece and lies some five miles from Elk Grove. The terms are withheld, as are the names of the purchasers. The tract has been known as the Dr. Faljo ranch.
Quite a number of Elk Grove’s younger set attended the dance at Florin last night and report a good time.
July 21, 1949
Two high school catchers – Jim Frasinetti of Florin and Jim Sady of North Sacramento – have been selected by Oak Park Athletic Club’s board of judges to accompany Don O’Connor to the 1949 World Series.
Six months ago, the club decided to send O’Connor, 17-year-old McClatchy High athlete who was stricken with polio, and the two outstanding prep baseball players from (the) Sacramento area on an all-expense trip to the Series.
In selecting Frasinetti, of Elk Grove High School, and Sady, of Grant Union, the judges took recommendations from every high school baseball coach in the area.
Tuesday, August 9th has been set as the date for the opening of the Leachman Auction Yard, Elk Grove’s newest business establishment, construction of which is rapidly nearing completion.
The Leachmans (Ord and Bill) invite the public to participate in this sale, as listings for the big event are now being made.
The distinction of owning one of the highest producing Ayrshire herds in the nation, in the division of 15 to 25 cows, enrolled in the Ayrshire Herd Test during a recent month goes to Herbert Buscher of Elk Grove.
July 18, 1979
The Elk Grove Citizens Advisory Council and the Elk Grove Unified School District board of education continue to be at odds on the growth of new homes vs. the Advisory Council’s questioning “can the school district provide additional school facilities?”
Dawn Olson, Galt, and Judy Weaver, Aptos, California, were first place winners in the junior and senior division of the Northern California Soap Box Derby Sunday afternoon on the overpass of Interstate 5 at Elliott Ranch Road in Elk Grove.
Elk Grove defeated American Babe Ruth of Sacramento, 8-2, to reach the finals of the District 6 14-15-year-old All-Star Tournament.
Duane Wilson was the starting pitcher. He gave up two runs on two hits and four walks, while striking out three. Leading the hitters was Brian Glantz with 3-for-3, including two doubles.
