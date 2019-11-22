Nov. 20, 1909
Well, say, talk about basket ball (sic) playing, the readers should see the girls and boys of the Elk Grove High School. At last meeting of the student body, captains and managers were chosen by the girls and boys by a vote.
Miss Alice Russell of Walsh’s Station receiving the highest of votes for captain, while Miss Isabelle Caples received the highest number of votes for manager. The boys in same manner elected Mr. Arvin Polhemus for manager and A. Meese for captain.
An old-fashioned “charivari” was given Mr. and Mrs. George Hack at their home on Main Street last Thursday evening. The noise could be heard for a mile. The evening was spent in playing cards. At a late hour, supper took the place of cards. Everyone reported a fine time.
The Florin Public Library is open every Wednesday from 1 to 5 p.m. Pearl Davis, custodian.
Mrs. J. Frasinetti was a visitor at Elk Grove Friday last.
Nov. 24, 1949
Carl Amundson announces he will open the Cow Palace Theatre at the Leachman Auction Yard in Elk Grove on Wednesday, November 30th. He plans on running the latest pictures for the convenience of the public in this area.
The theatre will operate five nights a week, excluding Monday and Tuesday nights.
Dorothy Galiva was crowned queen of the Elk Grove Union High School Benefit Day at the dance last Friday evening, climaxing the fifteenth annual celebration. Her attendants were Joanne Zehnder, Janet Vogt, Joan Monson, Roberta Kneppel, Harriet Karamanos, Joyce Jarchon and Mary Bunney.
Mr. and Mrs. Bill Leachman are now residing in Elk Grove, occupying their new home recently completed.
Nov. 26, 1969
Joe Mohammed of Sacramento, owner and operator of Joseph’s Landscaping Service in Sacramento for the past 20 years, owns 40 acres adjacent to the EG Food Mart, where he is planning commercial, multiple and single housing development in the near future.
Staff Sergeant Larry E. Smith, a 1966 graduate of Elk Grove Senior High School, has been awarded the Bronze Star medal with “V” device for valor in Vietnam combat.
Sgt. Smith distinguished himself by valorous actions on January 27, 1969 while serving as a radiotelephone operator with Company C, 3rd Battalion, 60th Infantry, 9th Infantry Division, on a reconnaissance in force mission near Ap Luong Phu, Kien Hoa Province.
When his platoon came under intense hostile fire, Sgt. Smith disregarded his own safety, moved across 150 meters of fire-swept terrain to aid his wounded comrades and to establish communications with a medical evacuation helicopter.
The (Elk Grove Pop Warner) Knights will meet the Arcata Kittens, champions of the Redwood League (in the Gold Rush Bowl on Nov. 29).
In recognition of their fine season and their fine team, the Knights have been invited to play in the Disneyland Bowl December 6, providing they win the Gold Rush Bowl.
