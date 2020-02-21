Feb. 19, 1910
With this issue, The Citizen enters upon its second year. The past year has been one somewhat checkered and with various experiences.
We are thankful for the loyal support that is being given and we shall endeavor to place before our people a local paper treating of local maters (sic) only, in a way that will merit the continuance of their support.
Our aim is to place each family of this district a clean home paper, considering your interests our interests.
The contractor for the bridge of the California Traction Company drove their first piles Sunday. They expect to finish driving in one hundred days, if everything goes smooth. A number of our people visited the place (in Sheldon) Sunday and thought it was a great sight.
The last meeting of the Tramp Comet Club was held at the home of Dana V. Foulks.
The home was nicely decorated with red crepe paper and hearts.
The first prizes were won by Miss Nellie Mayhon (sic) and Howard Corbey, the boobey (sic) prizes were won by Miss Violet and Andy Elliott.
Feb. 23, 1950
King’s Hall at Franklin will be the locale for the benefit dance for (the) American Cancer Society, Saturday evening, March 4. Dancing will be from 9 (p.m.) to 2 (a.m.), for which Neal Colton and his orchestra will furnish the music.
Tickets for the dance are on sale at Frigid Lockers, Green Dart Market, Elk Grove Cleaners, and other business houses.
The Knitwit Club met last Wednesday at the home of Mrs. Betty Jane Lyster. Those present were Mesdames Georgia Hall, Mary Smith, Ann Zehnder, Chickie Derr, Jane Morse and the hostess.
Mrs. Frances Johnson won the radio at Elk Grove Drive-In Market last week. For this week, a radio and toaster are the prizes.
Feb. 25, 1970
Supervisor Henry Kloss said Monday that he would seek re-election on the county board. He is currently the supervisor chairman.
Maynard Nelson, Republican, kicked off his campaign Tuesday night, to seek the Republican nomination for the Third Assembly District.
Assemblyman Leroy Green, incumbent in the Third Assembly, will run again on the Democratic side.
Pete S. Takuma of Frank Cate Ford, a dealership in Elk Grove, was recently graduated from the retail marketing course conducted by the San Francisco Ford Marketing Institute in Burlingame. He was Cate Ford’s January sales leader.
Franklin Brownie Troop 736 participated in the International Friendship Festival, held recently in the Joseph Kerr Junior High School multipurpose room.
The girls chose to represent Denmark as their country. They spent several weeks studying the customs, literature and dances of Denmark.
The display at the festival was built around the works of Hans Christian Andersen. Their display also featured Danish cookies, baked by parents of the troop. After their dance, the girls were presented with the World Friendship Association pin for participating in the annual event.
