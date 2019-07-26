July 24, 1909
Wm. T. Botzbach, editor and publisher of the Weekly Witness, this week consummated a sale, whereby he takes charge of the Elk Grove Citizen published at Elk Grove. Mr. Botzbach has for some time considered establishing a paper in that town, but was prevented on account of the rush of business in the Galt office.
Elk Grove is so situated as to command attention. The town is composed of wide-awake, intelligent and progressive people. With that class of people giving their support, the Citizen will make one of the best papers in the county.
The Misses Lola O’Dell, Winona and Grace McConnell entertained a jolly party of friends at the residence of ex-Senator McConnell Thursday afternoon, July 15th.
Among those present were: Susie Wulf, Clara Esden, Helen Colton, Benita Colton, Chas. Mack, Marion Coons, John Reith, --- Reith, Fly Polhemus, Paul Coons, Edna Coons, Jay Wildanger, Beatrice Beard, Helen, Grace and Winona McConnell and Lola O’Dell.
W.E. Foster returned home Sunday from Los Angeles, where he attended the Elks convention.
July 28, 1949
Two organization changes affecting the personnel of the Elk Grove Telephone Exchange were announced by D.A. Perige, general manager of Public Utilities California Corporation on July 25th. The changes become effective August 1st.
Miss Dolores Irene Keema will become the bride of Edward L. Malka at a ceremony July 31st at three o’clock in the Westminster Presbyterian Church, Sacramento.
The bride-elect is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. George Keema of Route 1, Box 1377, Elk Grove. She is a graduate of Elk Grove Union High School and is at present employed locally.
The future groom, son of Mr. and Mrs. John Malka of Route 2, Box 2690, Elk Grove, is also a graduate of the local high school.
Miss Agnes Nyborg, a Swedish high school teacher who has been touring the United States for the past six months, visited in Elk Grove at the home of Pete Anderson, whose mother she had known in Arvika, Sweden, and while here a very pleasant evening was spent in discussion and reminisces.
July 23, 1969
Kelly Stewart, 12, won the North State Soap Box Derby championship held at Oroville Saturday, competing against 134 other contestants. He will now represent Elk Grove and Northern California in the national finals in Akron, Ohio.
Mrs. Hazel Westlake of Elk Grove, fifth grade teacher at Elk Grove Elementary School, and her daughter, Mrs. Jane Budd of Sacramento, sixth grade teacher in West Sacramento Evergreen Elementary School, are a mother and daughter teaching team in the literature program title (sic), “Exploring Literature,” with a goal of developing and (sic) interest in good literature.
Approximately 250 students are attending the summer school at McKee Elementary School on Halverson Drive in Elk Grove, in kindergarten up to and including the fifth grade.
