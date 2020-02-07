Feb. 5, 1910
About a year ago, through the efforts of Miss Eddy, Elk Grove obtained the first library established in our state under the county library system.
At first, the books were given out in the high school, but when the demand increased, the upper floor of the W.C.T.U. Hall was secured for a library and reading room.
This winter, however, for the greater convenience of the public, it was decided to move to the lower floor of the W.C.T.U. Hall, where there is now a pleasant reading room to which all are cordially invited.
The home of Mrs. L.S. Costello was the scene of a merry gathering last Saturday afternoon, when the friends of Miss Pauline had gathered for the purpose of giving her a “shower” and to bid farewell to the young lady who was soon to depart for Portland to marry Mrs. W.T. Everson.
The Pioneer Whist Club met at the home of Dr. and Mrs. Beattie on last Thursday, and Mr. and Mrs. E.L. Coons captured the first prizes.
Feb. 9, 1950
The Elk Grove unit of the YMCA of Sacramento District will begin its first membership enrollment tomorrow night at a “Season’s Opening” dinner for workers at the Elk Grove Grammar School cafeteria.
A cow clipping demonstration for the benefit of dairymen has been arranged by the Sacramento County Agricultural Extension Service on the Arthur O’Brien ranch, near Elk Grove, February 16th at 10 a.m.
The O’Brien dairy ranch is located one mile north of Elk Grove High School on the Elk Grove-Florin Road.
A meeting of the Girl Scout Neighborhood Club is planned for 8 p.m., Monday, February 13th in the home of Mr. and Mrs. Alvin Bartholomew.
The Elk Grove Girl Scouts will start taking orders for those delicious cookies on February 10th, and you may order until February 24th. The cookies won’t be delivered until March 11th and 12th. They are 30 (cents) a box, and will be worth it, so let’s support our Girl Scouts.
Feb. 11, 1970
At the last school board meeting, Dave Morse, counselor at the high school, gave a report to the Elk Grove Unified School District Board of Education on programs and inovations (sic) that in the teachers’ opinion would set up a better system, not only in grading but in results and more student interest.
He prepared a special story to explain the history and the program. The board is now looking into the programs and its possible use into the Elk Grove school system.
Curt Mettler’s Herd wrestling team notched another league championship, this time a three-way tie with Highlands and Foothill.
The Herd gained their tie for the championship as Foothill dumped Highlands and the Elk Grove team downed Norte, 14 to 37. The junior varsity also won, 16 to 41.
Assemblyman Leroy Greene will speak at next Tuesday’s Chamber of Commerce dinner meeting, to begin at 7:30, at the Kountry Kitchen restaurant (in the Elk Grove Shopping Center).”
