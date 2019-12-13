Dec. 11, 1909
One of the most important pieces of roadwork in this territory is that being done from Franklin, east toward Freeman’s corners. It is of special importance, because one of the worst stretches of road in the vicinity is being made passable by the use of gravel, the hauling being done by the farmers without charge. Their work could be emulated in other directions.
The regular tour of inspection is being made by the (Southern Pacific) officers, and their train of five cars was here Thursday.
Their visit here was very brief and apparently satisfactory due to the efforts of Agent Welch and section foreman White, who has had everything in apple pie order.
Lutlig (sic) & Kunsting’s new store in Bruceville is now in full operation, and in view of the large patronage, must be a great convenience to the people of that vicinity.
County coroner William Gormley was in town Tuesday.
Dec. 15, 1949
At long last, Elk Grove now has a theatre of its own, a place to relax after a busy day and see pictures equal to any show in Sacramento.
The well-filled auditorium last Wednesday evening was evidence of the fact that the (Cow) Palace Theatre will lfill (sic) a long felt need in the Elk Grove area.
Carl Amudsen (sic) reports that attendants (sic) at the theatre run in the sales pavilion (at the Leachman Auction Yard) everyday but Monday and Tuesday is exceeding his hopes. He plans to run matinees every Saturday and Sunday from now on.
After attending one in a series of alumni reunions of the Chevrolet Post-Graduate School of Modern Merchandising and Management, Robert M. Batey of the Batey Bros. has just returned from San Francisco.
A total of 887 sons of Chevrolet dealers, or other dealer-designated employees, have graduated from the Chevrolet school since its foundation in 1938.
The reunions are designed to keep the graduates abreast of the latest sales and administrative technique (sic).
Mrs. Selma Jones and Mrs. Bernice (sic) Derr were co-hostesses at a turkey dinner party to members of the Luate Club at the Derr home Monday evening.
Dec. 17, 1969
The Sacramento Community Drive-In Church at 8555 (East) Stockton Boulevard was dedicated November 9, with the choir of Calvary Reformed Church of Ripon delivering the choral call to worship, opening the special services.
The groundbreaking ceremony for the permanent, outdoor sanctuary took place May 11, and the opening day service took place October 19.
“The drive-in approach is used as a modern means of worship,” the Rev. (Richard) Evers said.
The original movement, beginning in Garden Grove, has spread to Long Beach, San Dimas, Norwalk, Escondido and Corona, all in California; and in Scotsdale (sic), Arizona; Miami, Florida; and Seattle, Washington.
Scoutmaster Adam Feickert was surprised when he was presented with the second annual Rotary Club’s Distinguished Community Service Award. The award is presented to the Elk Grove resident who, in the opinion of the members, has contributed most to the community during the past year.
Joe Soares left the end of November for Teceria (sic), Azores islands to visit his parents, whom he had not seen for many years. Mrs. Soares and daughter, Diane, are houseguests of Mrs. Belle Leal of Polhemus Drive.
