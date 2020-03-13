March 12, 1910
Monday was a day of great excitements in Elk Grove. Besides the collision of a freight train and a motorcar in the morning, a four-horse team ran away with a wagonload of heavy piles for the California Traction bridge.
The driver stayed with his team and finally regained control of them east of town and no damage was done.
A brakeman had a narrow escape from death while riding on the side of a car being pulled out from the sidetrack. He was bumped against a car standing on the house track and thrown to the ground, but escaped with a badly cut head and a few bruises.
Through the efforts of the Friday Club and the Woodmen of America, it was decided to observe Arbor Day by planting trees and bushes on the high school. Mrs. F.P. Gage, the chairman of the Civic Committee, appointed by the Friday Club, interested the citizens of Elk Grove to subscribe enough to purchase a number of beautiful pepper trees, camphor trees and climbing roses.
Mrs. Gage addressed her remarks principally to the boys and girls of the Elk Grove High School. She told them she hoped to see in the near future a Department of Agriculture established in their school.
Several carloads of crushed rock have been unloaded at the new winery, and it is reported that an enlargement of the plant is contemplated and that the work will soon be commenced.
The warm weather is causing the buds and blossoms to show. Our orchards are beginning to put on beautiful garb.
March 16, 1950
At Monday’s meeting of the Board of Supervisors, County Executive Deterding reported that he had appointed T.R. Smedberg as acting county superintendent of schools, pending certification of names by the Civil Service Commission. Smedberg replaces R.E. Golway, longtime superintendent, who died suddenly.
Supervisor Luke Conrad informs The Citizen that construction on the courthouse and library building in Elk Grove will soon be underway, quite likely this coming week.
The contract for construction of this new public building for Elk Grove was awarded to contractors Guth & Schmidt, of Sacramento.
The construction figure is $16,896.00, about $4,000.00 less than the lowest bid received upon first publication of “Notice to Contractors,” at which time the supervisors decided the bids were too high, and asked for bids again.
The boundary lines of the Florin Fire District were greatly widened when property owners were granted their petition to the Board of Supervisors asking annexation to their holdings to that fire district. One hundred ten additional properties are now included in the boundaries of Florin Fire District.
Zatha Phillips won the 36th annual oratorical contest conducted last Friday night under the auspices of the Native Sons of the Golden West.
March 11, 1970
The Elk Grove Unified School District will be filling two vacancies on the school on June 2, as Board President Harold “Bud” Miller gave his resignation, effective Monday. Phil Elliott also resigned for business reasons at the last meeting. Both will no longer be in the school district.
Barn Dance of 1970, sponsored annually by the Elk Grove Chapter of Future Farmers of America, was staged Friday, March 6 in the ranch-style, converted Elk Grove gym.
The senior candidate Debbie Henson won the title of 1970 Barn Dance queen, and was crowned by Mr. William Freeman.
The annual Elk Grove Western Festival, Inc. Gymkhana and Horse Show will be held on Saturday, May 2 and Sunday, May 3 in Elk Grove Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.