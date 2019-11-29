Dec. 1, 1949
Elk Grove’s new theatre, the Cow Palace, originally to open on Nov. 30, will open on Dec. 7th.
The delay in (the) opening date was necessary in order to provide Elk Grove with the finest in theatre draping and screens.
Since the Palace will be used as an auction hall on Tuesdays, it is necessary that all stage and screen rigging be made special. This is necessary, because it will be moved off the stage or pulled up into the top of the building in order that the cattle auction pen may be placed on the special stage every Tuesday.
The Elk Grove Sigma Adelphi Chapter of the Tri-Hi-Y was singularly honored this last week-end (sic) in sending one of its members to the third Hi-Y Congress at Asilomar Conference Grounds, near Monterey.
The delegate, Kathleen Keith, was chosen tendays (sic) ago for this representation, which included over 500 carefully selected YMCA young people from California, East Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, Nevada, Utah and the territory of Hawaii.
Conner Hardware, Elk Grove’s latest business house, will have its grand opening Saturday, December 3.
“(This business) carries a full line of hardware, house wares (sic), sporting goods, farm supplies, dairy supplies, paints, varnishes and toys. They are also agents for Woodruff garden seed in bulk.
Dec. 3, 1969
The tight money market has hit the Elk Grove Unified School District, as was vividly pointed out by Murl Custer in a report to the school board and audience Monday night.
A large and almost stunned group from the Valley Hi subdivision area heard Superintendent Glenn Houde report that their new elementary school, Leimbach Elementary, won’t be built at the present time, because no one is taking the five per cent interest (maximum) bonds to get construction underway.
Custer emphasized that all building in the state has practically come to a halt and that, in June, the voters will probably be asked to raise the bond interest rate up to eight per cent to get money for building.
Jerry Girard of Galt has purchased the Main Street Market, owned by Jerry and Jeanne Strong, and began operation Monday, December 1. Girard formerly owned a market in Galt.
Mr. and Mrs. Strong bought the market from Buster Peart, November 1, 1968. They have purchased the EG Food Mart and plan to take over operation January 1.
The Elk Grove Pop Warner Knights romped over the Arcata Kittens in the Gold Rush Bowl Saturday afternoon, 40-19, leaving the Knights undisputed champions of Northern California, with a perfect 10-0 record for the season.
Dec. 1, 1989
Elk Grove and Valley high schools walked away with medals and awards, as students from 24 Sacramento area high schools were toasted Nov. 21 at the Academic Decathlon Banquet in the Radisson Hotel (in Sacramento).
Elk Grove (High School’s wresting team) is ranked 10th in the state by California Wrestler, a magazine out of Monterey, said Coach John Zehnder.
“It’s a plus in terms of recognition at other schools. But it does put a certain amount of pressure to perform at a certain level.”
There will be something for everyone at the Dickens Christmas festivities being held in Old Town Elk Grove on Saturday. The festivities, sponsored by the Old Town Merchants Association, will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The chairwoman of the Dickens Christmas festival and owner of Country Grove Antiques, Glenda Simas, said it promises to be “an enjoyable day for the whole family.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.