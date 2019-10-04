Oct. 6, 1949
The Elk Grove Chapter of the Young Farmers held their first meeting of the school year last Tuesday night in the new agriculture building at Elk Grove High School. Vice President Adam Feickert presided.
The program included a report by Stan Bayer on the Young Farmers booth at the State Fair, which the Elk Grove Chapter set up and manned; the development of a program of work for the Chapter; the treasurer’s report by Chalmers Gage; a tour of the new agricultural building by agriculture instructors, and refreshments.
Mrs. Helyd Jarvis was hostess to the Wilton Thursday Club at her home near Wilton. Guests were Mesdames Magdalena Haux, Joy Stouffer, Etta Peterson, Ann Sherman, Donna Borba, Marie Bufe, Hertha Schrieve, Bertha Jones, Bernice Gallup, May Dixon, Emma Dillard, Nell Green, Madaline Lee.
Robert Ward of Sheldon has returned from a hunting trip in Amador County. He brought back a four-point buck with him.
Dance at Sloughhouse, October 22nd. Music by Neal Colton and his California Playboys.
Oct. 8, 1969
Final arrangements are set for the Elk Grove Methodist Women’s Society fashion show and luncheon to be held Saturday, October 11, at the Kerr Junior High School.
Mrs. Dave Ward, commentator, will introduce the following models: Mmes. Robert Batey, Arthur Bjorga, Cantrell Castello, Leendert Don, Rafael Gosovich, Eugene Jamieson, Henry Lent, Helen Mahon, Dave Morse, George Morse, Gary Shoenfeldt, Richard Vaneinan, Jennie Whitfield and William Worcestor.
Models for the teenage group will be Miss Terri Tedder, Miss Elk Grove, and her princesses, Marsha Garlick and Linda Jonason
Liberty Parlor 213, Native Daughters of the Golden West, of Elk Grove, will meet Friday, October 10 at 8 p.m. in the Odd Fellows Hall, with President Sara Riley presiding.
Twenty-one new members from the former Chabolla Parlor 171 of Galt will be welcomed into the Elk Grove parlor by consolidation.
The Florin Buddhist Church will celebrate the 50th anniversary of its founding Sunday, October 12, beginning with Sunday school and an English service at 10 a.m. in the church on Florin Road in Florin.
Oct. 4, 1989
Elk Grove High School 4-H members Cynthia Adamson, Jennifer Carpenter, Tami Cox and Juston Plummer, as well as Future Farmers of America student Mike Calicura Jr., were honored by the Chamber of Commerce during the fifth annual “Salute to Agriculture” luncheon Friday at the EGHS barn.
Arlene Slater of Elk Grove was named Republican of the Year Friday night by the Cosumnes Republican Assembly. Slater was cited for her tireless efforts in behalf of the Republican Party.
Lt. Larry Bowler, who was the 10th Assembly District candidate and who (sic) stated that Slater and her husband, Dick, gave him their unequivocal support from the beginning.
Cosumnes River College is getting a facelift with the construction of new buildings. But thanks to the support of the Sacramento Tree Foundation and several community service groups, it also is getting a facelift of another sort – 46 live trees to spruce up the south side of (the) campus.
