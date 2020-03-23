March 19, 1910
The Pioneer Whist Club met at the residence of Mr. and Mrs. M.A. Mitchell last Thursday evening. A very pleasant time was had by the club members, all of whom were present.
The prizes were won by E.L. Coons and Mrs. Ninion Coons. The ”booby” consisting of a pair of green slippers won by E.S. Miller and a green pig going to Mrs. Dr. Beattie.
The oil on the new roads are (sic) causing considerable damage to buggies in this vicinity lately. The warm weather has caused the oil to come to the surface. Sand has been liberally used out of Sacramento and is now being sprinkled on the bad places on the road here. Otherwise, the roads are the best there is.
Mrs. Dell Cann is visiting her daughter, Mrs. Roy Lovdall, at the Lovdall ranch, Yolo County.
Ed F. Dart, who runs the Five Mile House, was in town Tuesday greeting old friends.
March 23, 1950
The YMCA Older Girls Conference for 1951 will be in the hands of the Elk Grove delegation, for Delphia Murray, its candidate for president, was elected to that important position at the conference just completed at Richards Springs last Saturday and Sunday.
On Tuesday, March 21st, the two eighth grades of the Elk Grove Grammar School with their teachers, Miss Kirchgater and Mrs. Keema, made their annual visit to the state Legislature. This highlight in the year’s work in civics is most worthwhile, although the way some of the legislators talk and act is rather embarrassing to teachers at times.
The public is invited to a meeting for the establishment of an Elk Grove Blood Bank account at the Elk Grove Grammar School this Thursday evening, March 23 at 8 o’clock.
March 19, 1980
The Sacramento Retail Florists Association are (sic) using the yellow ribbon theme to make people conscious of the plight of and show support for the hostages in Iran and are urging all to wear a yellow ribbin (sic) as a protest until the hostages are released.
The association spent time recently tying yellow ribbons around the trees in Elk Grove Park. Yellow ribbons can be obtained free from Granny’s Florist in Elk Grove with large bows for businesses.
The controversial development of the Gage Ranch, located on Elk Grove-Florin Road, surfaced again at last Thursday’s meeting of the Elk Grove Community Advisory Council, as members continued to grapple with their feelings on the project.
Several members of the Elk Grove council felt that they did not have complete information when they voted on the project, and had not been informed as to the requirements of developing in a special planning area.
Member Olga Batey made a motion to rehear the proposal at the council’s next meeting, Mar. 25, if the Board of Supervisors would postpone their hearing scheduled for the same day.
Mikle Albiani of Elk Grove FFA competed in the Central Regional public speaking contest held at Delta College on February 23. He and six others representing the other sections in the region each gave their speeches and answered questions.
When it was all over, Mike came out the winner, earning the right to go to the tri-regional competition held at UC Davis on April 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.