Oct. 2, 1909
Elk Grove and Florin can share the honors of being the home of the California Vineyard Company, owning the distinction of being the largest Tokay vineyard in the world, embracing 1,100 acres.
Including the California vineyard pack on the northeast and the Bradford Brothers on the southwest, Elk Grove cars of Tokays are quoted at the highest prices in the auction markets of the East.
The two points mentioned are at least twelve miles apart, showing the large resources possessed by this locality as a grape-growing section. With a Florin label and Elk Grove as a shipping point, there is honor enough for both.
With the completion of the Stockton Road to the Seven-Mile House, Florin people may soon enjoy the privilege of riding over a modern-built highway. The farmers in these prosperous times are all supposed to own a “Honk-honk” car.
The home of J. Frasinetti, proprietor of the Florin Winery, which was undergoing remodeling, is now nearly completed.
County Auditor L.P. Williams estimates that $1,198,583 will be needed to conduct the business of Sacramento County for the fiscal year, which began July 1, 1909.
Sept. 29, 1949
With the new primary rooms at the Elk Grove Grammar School in full operation, attention is being turned to providing play equipment for the primary, and landscaping plants for the buildings.
If persons in the community who have wagons, tricycles, toy dishes, dolls, or any other serviceable items no longer being used and will contact the grammar school, we will get them together and make a few repairs, if necessary. Most of the equipment will be put to use in the kindergarten.
Friends gathered at the Lester Baker home Saturday afternoon to honor Mrs. Effa James, houseguest of the Bakers and Mrs. Ivah Cumpston.
Autumn flowers and leaves decorated the refreshment table. Bambi and other Walt Dizney (sic) animals stood under a bare tree, knee deep in leaves. Red leaf nut cups also served as place cards.
The Herald Riders have planned an interclub play day for next Sunday at the Galt fairgrounds. Special guests will be the Clements Buckaroos, Tokay Rangers and the Alta Mesa Gun Club.
Oct. 1, 1969
The governing board of the Los Rios Junior College District, at its regular meeting, held Wednesday night, authorized the sale of three and a half million dollars in bonds, which will assure the continued construction on the Cosumnes River College, south of Sacramento.
Mrs. Alta Halverson was the winner of the pony given away this week in the Elk Grove Citizen’s subscription contest. A TV, quarter beef, stereo and pony were gifts, along with certificates for groceries and classified ads.
An experience in emergency living has been in progress in the Elk Grove-Florin area, as 37 Latter-day Saint families accepted the challenge of the Florin Ward authorities to live for at least 30 days, if possible, out of the supply of foods and other commodities set by in compliance with a program for self-maintenance in case of community or national emergency of any kind.
In 1936, the authorities of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recommended to members that they should be prepared for any emergency. Following this recommendation, the church set up a welfare program for members.
