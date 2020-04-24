April 23, 1910
One of the most pleasing programs of the season was rendered at the last meeting of the Elk Grove Friday Club April fifteenth.
The chief attraction of the afternoon was a lecture on “Lights and Shadows of Social Life in England,” delivered by the Right Rev. Bishop Wm. H. Moreland, of Sacramento.
The bishop spoke in his usual happy manner, holding his audience in interested silence during the historical periods and convulsing them with laughter by humorous happenings.
G.M. Colton has rented his dairy to Len Poston, who will milk 80 cows, instead of 60 as now. A new barn is being erected by J.M. Derr that will have capacity for 90 head of cows. Mr. Colton will devote his entire time to the manufacture of the peerless “Elk Grove Creamery” butter.
Perley K. Bradford of Bruceville was in our midst Wednesday, greeting old friends and announcing his candidacy for the Democratic nomination for supervisor of this district.
Strawberries are being shipped from this station daily, to distant points – Salt Lake, Spokane and Portland.
April 27, 1950
On Saturday night, April 29th, the regional finals in the Native Sons of the Golden West oratorical contest will be held at the Elk Grove Union High School.
Speakers from Chico, Placerville, Stockton, Modesto, Courtland, Elk Grove, Sacramento and North Sacramento high schools will compete, starting at 8 p.m.
Zatha Phillips, senior student at Elk Grove Union High School and winner of this year’s contest, will represent Elk Grove.
Miss Mary Alice Scott has selected June 30 to become the bride of Neal C. Colton at a 7 o’clock ceremony in the chapel of College of (the) Pacific.
They plan to make their home in Elk Grove.
On Sunday, a potluck lunch was served in the Boy Scout lodge in Elk Grove Park in honor of the birthdays of Jane and David Morse and David’s aunt, Mrs. W.E. Comstock, of Sacramento. Many lovely gifts were received by the three honorees.
April 22, 1970
“All seems to be running smoothly,” Jim Strong informed the Elk Grove Chamber of Commerce Tuesday evening on the rodeo to be held Saturday and Sunday, May 2 and 3 during the Western Festival.
“This is a Chamber of Commerce function and has been given the RCA, Inc. sanction. We will have seven standard events: Calf roping, steer wrestling, bull riding, bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, team roping and barrel racing. In addition, novice bareback riding will be held along with local (Sacramento County only) team roping,” Strong said.
Diane Coiner, 10, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ralph L. Coiner, of Elk Grove, who has the makings of an ice skating figure champion, has added yet another trophy to her large and growing collection.
Diane won the juvenile ladies under 12 Capital City Figure Skating Club Intra-Club competition, which was held Saturday, April 4 at Iceland on Del Paso Boulevard in North Sacramento.
Maynard Nelson, candidate for the Third Assembly District, has announced the appointment of Mr. and Mrs. Alvin Bartholomew as campaign chairmen for the South Sacramento District.
Nelson has been active in community affairs and the political field for the past 20 years, is married and the father of six children.
