June 4, 1910
Guy Foulks and Ed da Roza returned from the meeting of the Independent Wineries last Saturday. Both were enthusiastic over the way they were received and the many evidences of a prosperous and progressive community that they saw on every hand. They were both pleased with their trip.
While not being able to state what price the wine grapes would bring this year, they said that prices would be better than last season.
Be sure to attend the entertainment given for the benefit of “Florin District Piano Fund” on the evening of Friday, June 10th, at I.O.O.F. Hall.
After you read (the program highlights) over, there is no doubt that you will be convinced that 25 cents is a small sum to ask for what we have to offer you. Everybody come. The more, the merrier.
Construction work on the electric line of the Central California Traction Company, between Sacramento and Stockton, is going forward rapidly, according to the statement of George W. Peltier, president of the company.
Three miles of piling and bridgework across the Cosumnes River and lowlands have been completed. A steam locomotive is being used by construction crews between Brighton and Sheldon.
June 1, 1950
Information furnished by Glen M. Beeman, principal of the Elk Grove Union High School, indicates that the high school has nearly doubled its attendance in the last six years.
For the school year 1943-1944, the average daily attendance was 318 students, while the present school year, it is estimated that the average daily attendance will be 610 students.
To the Florin-West School District came the distinction of being the first school district to receive a loan from the state’s $250,000,000 school fund, which was approved by the voters last November.
The loan will amount to $167, 016 and will be used to construct a 10-room elementary school, with kitchen, offices and other facilities.
Miss Helen Aronson of Elk Grove will represent Sacramento Lodge, Monitor No. 218, Vasa Order of America, at the annual Swedish Day celebration Sunday in Crow Canyon Park, near Hayward.
June 3, 1970
On June 6, 1970, the 25th annual Public Star Party will be held in the field between the Elk Grove High School and the Elk Grove Park. Telescopes ranging in size from two to 18 inches in aperture will be available to view Venus, Jupiter and many other celestial objects.
Harold Simmonds, the sole surviving charter member of the SVAS, ground the mirror and made the 18-inch telescope.
Although its components weigh nearly 500 pounds, he carts this telescope all over the country. It is probably the largest “portable” telescope in the West.
Elk Grove High’s Mike Stansberry and Steve Allen both qualified for the state track meet by placing among the top three at last week’s Sac-Joaquin Section meet.
The Sheldon Riders Inc. of Wilton will hold a gymkhana show, beginning at 9 a.m. sharp at the gymkhana grounds at the Adolph Heim Ranch on Pear Road in Wilton on June 14 and also on October 4.
