March 26, 1910
Mr. Bisset of the Department of Agriculture of Washington D.C. was in Elk Grove Monday on a visit to Tribble Bros., who are now carrying on some extensive horticultural experiments for the United States government.
Mr. Bisset reports that he is pleased with what he saw around Elk Grove and predicts a great future for the pecan and walnut industry in Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys.
The recent rainfall arrived at an opportune time. While no particular suffering was reported, all were glad to see it rain. Over an inch of rain fell and the smile that won’t come off is manifest on the genial countenances of our people.
A debate at the high school this week between the juniors and seniors on the subject, “Should the United States Have Free Trade,” was won by the seniors.
Miss Lillie Coons and Miss Birdie Mitchel went to Stockton Saturday. They will remain there and resume their normal studies at the Western School.
March 30, 1950
Miss Louise Waterman has been appointed district deputy president in the Sixth Rebekah Assembly District. She is a member of (the) Elk Grove Rebekah Lodge and past noble grand.
The Herald Riders have scheduled their spring trail ride for Sunday, April 2. Originally set for March 19, the ride was postponed because of rain, and will start at the Roy Connor ranch on Clay Road, four miles east of Wilton. It will cross country and along (the) Cosumnes River.
Elk Grove Badminton Club entertained the Woodland Badminton (Club) last Thursday, and was successful in winning 11 out of 15 matches.
The Elk Grove Grammar School is in its second week of a drive for pleasure reading (story) books. The student body is sponsoring this drive to build up the school library.
March 25, 1970
For almost 30 years, Henry Warren of 9093 Grove Street was a familiar sight sprint down the street, sometimes four or five times a day from his shoe repair shop on Elk Grove Blvd. during the summer, with a speed that would put an Olympic champion runner to shame; followed a split second later by the blasting of the Elk Grove Volunteer Fire Department siren.
But all that is past now, for Henry retired from the fire department on January 1.
Mrs. Jessie Baker of Elk Grove, partner in a wells and pump business, has been selected to appear in the 1969 edition of Personalities of the West and Midwest.
The publication is published annually to recognize outstanding leaders in the West and Midwest, and Mrs. Baker was among 4,000 citizens selected from the Western states.
Mrs. Baker is a member of the Sacramento Mental Health Association, the Public Residential Care Committee, and honorary life member of the California Congress of Parents and Teachers.
The Elk Grove Water Works department has received notice from the State Department of Public Health, congratulating them on achieving a perfect bacteriological record in the domestic water system during 1969.
